Colton Underwood is ready to set the record straight about the relationship rumors between him and Pretty Little Liars actress, Lucy Hale.

The former bachelor told Chat4Panel with Us Weekly Tuesday, August 11, “I would consider myself single right now. I’m happily single.”

The 28-year-old continued, “My next relationship I’m already in and that’s with myself. I’ve decided that I want to spend my energy and focus on all my attention on myself, which I’m actually weirdly loving.”

Since his recent split from Cassie Randolph, the girl he legendarily and dramatically hopped the fence for, rumors sparked quickly that he and Hale may be a new item.

Randolph and Underwood had been dating for two years, after first meeting on Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, when they decided to go their separate ways in May. A few months later in July, Underwood and the 31-year-old actress were spotted hiking together.

A source told Us Weekly that the two “had been hanging out and casually dating in a non-traditional way due to the pandemic.”

Another source told E!, “It’s nothing serious but they are both interested in each other.”

“Colton has spent time at Lucy’s house these past couple of weeks and they have gone on a few casual dates. It’s all very new but they have known each other for a while through mutual friends.”

The source added, “Lucy has always been a fan and interested in Colton and the feelings there are mutual between the two.”

However, the First Time author has not confirmed any of this and also disclosed in the interview that when he is ready to find ‘the one,’ he wants it to be someone who understands his lifestyle.

The former football player explained “I don’t want to say my exes weren’t this, but I just want somebody who complements and fits into my life seamlessly.”

“I think that’s something that I’m going to be looking for, and I don’t want to feel like it has to be forced or set up or feel like we have to compromise too much.”

“I think, while compromising is very important in a relationship, it’s something that you can only take so much of,” Underwood said.

With Bachelor Nation acting as the third wheel in every Bachelor relationship, the news of Underwood and Randolph’s split came as a complete and utter shock.

The Indiana native took to Instagram to give Bachelor Nation some closure: “It’s been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting.”

“Sometimes people are just meant to be friends – and that’s okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together – so this isn’t the end of our story, it’s the start of a whole new chapter for us.”

The 25-year-old former contestant also shared with her 1.6M fans: “I want to say this is one of the hardest things I have had to share as neither one of us is quite ready to talk about it yet. However, because our relationship is such a public one, our silence on the matter has been speaking for us.”

The winner of season 23 of The Bachelor continued, “Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there.”

Hopefully Underwood finds someone special to give his last rose to, whether it is a Pretty Little Liar, a former Bachelor contestant or even a fan… who knows what to expect anymore.