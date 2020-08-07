Demi Lovato finally found the “The One” after dating for only four months. The 27-year old actress said she has “never felt so unconditionally loved by someone” other than her parents in her entire life. The ‘Heart to Heart’ singer said she was honored to accept the marriage proposal.

Max Ehrich, 29, got down on one knee and proposed to Lovato on a beach in Malibu. He gave a list of all the reasons why the two were meant to be together. ‘The Young and the Restless’ actor also presented Demi with an 8-carat emerald-cut diamond ring worth about half a million dollars.

His grand gesture moved the two lovebirds into tears and Demi did not hesitate to accept the proposal.

The two sealed the engagement with a kiss, and Demi shared the video with their fans on social media.

Demi and Max met in March through mutual friends, and the pair have been inseparable since then. Demi said she knew their encounter would lead to something special. Close sources say the two have a magical connection and are “wildly attracted to each other.” The two are also the best of friends, according to the source.

The two lovebirds plan on tying the knot by the end of the year if circumstances permit. Their wedding will be a huge event, with Demi’s family flying in from Texas. The procession will take place either on a beach in California or in an open-air venue such as Ojai or Santa Barbara, according to our source.

The source adds that the couple is eager to start a family. The source said the couple said they had no reason to wait and that ‘they want to dive right in.’

The actor and singer took to social media to express their joy after the engagement.

“Ahhhh 💍😭🥳💓 You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life,” Max wrote on Instagram. “Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some.”

Max added that he could not spend another second on earth without having Demi as his wife. He described the 27-year old singer as the most beautiful woman in the world, both inside and outside. He promised to love and cherish her for the rest of their lives.

Demi uploaded a photo of herself with her hand covering her mouth and her stunning ring clearly visible.

“When you begin to actually process your evening and realize you’re ENGAGED to your SOULMATE!!!” the actress wrote on Instagram.

She also wrote a lengthy compliment saying how she loved Max from the first time they met.

“Knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand, but luckily you did too.”

She added that Max loved her unconditionally and never forced her to be someone else other than the best version of herself. We wish the lovely couple a happily ever after.