Oh, the drama!

Their whirlwind romance had all the makings of a fairytale with Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich proclaiming their love for one another and hastily getting engaged in July after four months of dating.

But the aftermath of their split last week. has left many confused.

Ehrich claims that he and the singer “haven’t officially ended anything” after the former flames called off their engagement last week.

“To this moment … we haven’t spoken over the phone,” the 29-year-old posted in a since-deleted Instagram. Story on Sunday, September 27. “I’m here in real-time with y’all. I love Demetria [Demi] and just want her to be healthy and safe.”

HUH? MAX EHRICH CLAIMS HE & DEMI LOVATO ‘HAVEN’T OFFICIALLY ENDED ANYTHING’

The Young and the Restless actor added: “If you’re reading this … I love you always … unconditionally … no matter what.”

Meanwhile, E! News, reports Lovato wants nothing more to do with the actor, and in fact, is “completely embarrassed at the way he’s been acting”.

A source exclusively tells E! News, “Demi wants no contact with Max at this point. She is completely embarrassed at the way he’s been acting and putting their relationship on blast via social media. She wants nothing to do with him.”

INSIDE DEMI LOVATO AND MAX EHRICH’S SUDDEN SPLIT — EVERYTHING WE KNOW

The source adds that Max has “tried to reach out” to the singer and says he’s “in denial” that their engagement is over.

The insider says that Max’s “erratic behavior” is “worrying” for Demi, who “does not want the situation to escalate.”

“Demi is completely done and doesn’t want to see him again at this point,” the source explains. “She can’t believe she fell into his trap and is really upset over it.”

OH NO! ARE DEMI LOVATO AND FIANCÉ MAX EHRICH HEADED FOR A SPLIT … ALREADY?!

The star has yet to publicly address the breakup, instead of posting videos and photos of her time with family and friends. According to the source, “She’s been spending a lot of time with her family and friends to help heal from this and they are all keeping her occupied and rallying around her.”

Which is exactly what she needs right now…. it’s ‘OK Not To Be OK‘.