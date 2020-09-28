Someone needs to give their heart a break! Max Ehrich claims that he and Demi Lovato “haven’t officially ended anything” after the former flames called off their engagement last week.

“To this moment … we haven’t spoken over the phone,” the 29-year-old posted in a since-deleted Instagram Story on Sunday, September 27. “I’m here in real time with y’all. I love Demetria [Demi] and just want her to be healthy and safe.”

The Young and the Restless actor even advocated for Lovato to win a Grammy. He then pleaded to her directly, saying: “If you’re reading this … I love you always … unconditionally … no matter what.”

According to Page Six, Ehrich then took to his Facebook, begging for the ‘Stone Cold’ singer to “forgive me and come back to me please.” At the moment, it’s unclear what he needs forgiveness for.

On September 24, OK! reported that Ehrich and Lovato had called off their engagement after six months together.

“It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers,” an insider told PEOPLE at the time. “They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish this time they spent together.”

Ehrich also claims that he heard of his breakup through the media. “I was on the set of my new movie, Southern Gospel, with crew and cast members right next to me who literally watched me open my phone where I then opened a tabloid,” the singer wrote on his Instagram.

“This is the God’s honest truth of how I found out about the ending of the engagement,” he continued. “[I] have people from my film who saw the whole thing go down and helped me get back into character to continue my job.”

“I had cast and crew with families relying on me to do my job,” he added. “That being said, please end this narrative and focus on more important issues in the world. I love and forgive everyone involved. Let us be. Let us heal. God bless.”

However, Ehrich appears to be doing better during this tough time since he posted on his Instagram Story on Monday, September 28, that he can now “turn the page.”

“One chapter finally closed this am,” he wrote. “Focused on wellness, love, God, my family, friends, and my art. Good vibes only.”

Lovato, 28 and Ehrich got engaged in July — after only four months of dating — and the pop star admitted that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic had “accelerated” their relationship.

“We were able to share this time together that we wouldn’t have normally gotten to spend,” Lovato said on The Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits 1 on September 11 about how they lived together amid the pandemic. “Quarantine either makes or breaks the deal. And it really made that. So I’m really blessed, really fortunate and continuing to count my blessings every day.”