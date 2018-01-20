Ed Sheeran is finally ready to put his quintessential “wedding songs” to good use.

On Saturday, the “Shape Of You” singer announced on Instagram that he secretly got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn in 2017.

“Got myself a fiancé just before new year,” Ed captioned a cute pic of him kissing his bride-to-be on the cheek. “We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx”

While the two started dating in 2015, they met years before in high school. (Ed is rumored to have had a crush on her even back then)

Most recently, the singer admitted he could definitely see a long-term future with Cherry.

“I’m pretty…yeah I feel pretty good about it,” he said on The Kyle and Jackie O Show when asked if he and Cherry were a “marriage thing.”

Ed also told Zane Lowe, of Beats 1, last year that he was ready to start a family with his now-fiancé.

“I wanted to be a dad, like, last year. I’m ready, let’s go – tour bus babies, little fat, chubby babies that just walk around,” he gushed.

Congratulations to the happy couple!