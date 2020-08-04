Though Emma Roberts could be understandably nervous after finding out she and boyfriend Garrett Hedhund were expecting their first child together, said the actress superstar Aunt Julia had promised to guide her through every step of the pregnancy.

“Emma’s getting advice on everything from stress-relievers like meditation, breathing, prenatal yoga and foot massages to tips on what foods to eat for wellness and energy,” the pal shared.

“They speak practically every day!”

THE BELLA TWINS BRIE BELLA & NIKKI BELLA GIVE BIRTH TO BABY BOYS JUST ONE DAY APART

As a mom of three, ‘the Ben Is Back’ star has plenty of knowledge and experience — and having a daily talk with Emma only made their bond stronger.

“Julia would love to have had a fourth baby, but it never happened. Now she’s enjoying the experience through her niece,” added her friend.

“Emma even wants her to be in the delivery room, coaching her. Just being around, Julia helps calm her down.”

You can always count on family!

FROM SAUERKRAUT TO TRUFFLES: THE WEIRDEST CELEBRITY PREGNANCY CRAVINGS

“It’s really cool to look at them,” Emma’s dad (and Julia’s brother) Erick Roberts said of the pair’s relationship.

“I love seeing them together.”