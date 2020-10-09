Gwen Stefani opened up on what she thinks about Dua Lipa accidentally calling Blake Shelton her husband in a new interview.

“Do you know how many people say my ‘husband’ about him?” the 51-year-old said, adding that people “got used to it or something like that, but it’s pretty cute.”

Dua Lipa’s funny incident happened when she was a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in August. Stefani made it a point to laugh off Lipa’s “husband” comment and the mistake in a cheeky fashion.

“Well, he’s not my husband but that sounded cool when you said it,” Stefani joked at that time.

However, this time, Stefani insisted that the country singer Shelton, 44, was not her husband and switched the subject to the time they spent together on the pandemic.

“If we’re working, if we’re on the ranch, if we’re in this crisis, this world pandemic, we’re finding happiness, and these things always unfold as they should,” she told Extra, noting made a new song, “Happy Anywhere” during the quarantine.

The two have not been married yet, but they did move to their Los Angeles mansion last month.

The lovebirds purchased their abode in October 2019 so that they could live as a family with Stefani’s three sons, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

Stefani and Shelton planned to postpone their wedding plans amid the pandemic as Shelton’s music plans were said to have been revised.

“It won’t be the end of the world if they have to move things back till the fall,” an insider told Us Weekly. When the two say “I do” they will have two ceremonies, one in L.A. and one in the “God’s Country” singer’s home state of Oklahoma.

In September, Stefani posted a throwback picture of her younger self — a time when she was rocking low rise jeans and a black crop top, and had her hair all funky. However, what was different with that photo was that she had replaced the picture of her ex.

“#datenight@acmawards w my boo @blakeshelton gx.” she captioned the photoshopped picture.

Fans were quick to comment that they loved the picture, but it didn’t take them too long to figure out that she had played around with the snap to make it resonate more with her present life.