There are new parents in town! Katherine Schwarzenegger and her husband, Chris Pratt, welcome their first child together. Their new baby girl will be joining the happy parents along with the 41-year-old’s son, Jack Pratt, who he shares with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

The 30-year-old author’s younger brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, confirmed the news in an exclusive obtained by ET on Sunday.

“They’re doing great — just got her a little gift,” Patrick said while leaving a market in Santa Barbara, California, on Sunday. The 26-year-old gave a thumbs up when congratulated on becoming an uncle.

While the families couldn’t meet the new baby girl in the hospital due to COVID restrictions, a source said “As soon as Kat and the baby got home from the hospital, Maria [Shiver] and Arnold [Schwarzenegger] visited. They are both proud grandparents of course. They also visited over the weekend. Maria is making sure that Kat has everything she needs.”

A source close to the couple reported that the new mom is doing well and spent the weekend with her husband and their new baby girl.

The source told PEOPLE, “She is going through all the first-time mom emotions. She is extremely happy, but a bit tired and overwhelmed. Chris keeps being amazing though. It’s comforting for Kat that he is already a dad and understands how it is to have a newborn.”

In April, word got out that the Gift of Forgiveness author and the Parks and Recreations actor were expecting their first child together, a little less than a year after they got married.

“After they got married, they couldn’t wait to grow their family,” the insider said. “Jack will be a great big brother. Katherine always says that he is the sweetest, most caring boy. Katherine thinks Chris is an amazing dad. She allowed herself to fall in love with Chris quickly because she early on realized that he is a great family guy.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy star opened up to Extra about their quarantining time and how he has “gained a little weight” while social distancing and dealing with the pregnancy.

“Can I be honest with you? I found myself complaining the other day about a little bit of low back and hip pain and how I’ve gained a little weight in quarantine … and she just looked at me sweetly,” Pratt jokingly continued. “I was like … ‘Oh, right, right, I don’t really get to complain about that to you right now, do I?’”

The author of Rock What You’ve Got said that it has been extremely helpful living so close to her family and that the Passengers actor has been nothing short of the perfect husband between helping throughout the pregnancy and taking all COVID precautions.

An insider said “Katherine still calls him her dream husband. They are very happy together.”

The growing family will be celebrating big brother Jack’s eighth birthday August 17, making this a very celebratory month for Schwarzenegger and Pratt.