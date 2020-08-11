Working with an ex can be tricky — something actress Joey King knows all too well. While filming The Kissing Booth 2, the 21-year-old got candid about what it was like to act alongside her ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi, whom she met in 2017 and dated until late 2018.

“No one’s thinking to themselves, ‘That was easy,’ because it wasn’t,” the California native told Cosmopolitan magazine in an interview published on August 11. “I’m sure people will analyze every movement and every detail. And you know what? Let them.”

Despite the awkward situation, King made it clear she was “just thrilled to be Elle Evans again.” The Act alum even acknowledged that Elle is meant to be with Noah Flynn — who is played by Elordi — in the Netflix rom-com.

“There’s so much I want to say,” she continued. “What’s the most, um, correct way to go about this? Elle Evans needs her Noah Flynn, and whatever that means for my personal life, I’ll do anything to make sure the story of my character who I care about so much is complete.”

ANGELINA JOLIE DATING HANDSOME ELIGIBLE BACHELORS AFTER DIVORCING BRAD PITT

The former flames reunited to film The Kissing Booth 2, which premiered in July 2020, and King admitted on the podcast, Mood With Lauren Elizabeth, in November 2019 that “it was a really beautiful time” on set. “Because I learned a lot about myself and I grew as an actor,” she added. “I grew as a person on this. It was fine. It was good.”

In August 2018, King gushed about her connection with the 23-year-old Australia native.

“You know what, actually it does help,” King told Us Weekly at the time about dating her co-star. “It helps to have somebody by your side, cheering you on, who knows what you’re going through and who’s been through it themselves.”

Unfortunately, the two called it quits, but both have found love with other people. In April 2020, the Emmy nominee called Steven Piet — who executive produced The Act on Hulu — her “sweet boyfriend” in an InStyle article. For his part, Elordi has been spotted out and about with his Euphoria castmate, Zendaya.

ZENDAYA & ‘EUPHORIA’ COSTAR JACOB ELORDISPARK ROMANCE RUMORS BY VACATIONING TOGETHER IN GREECE

However, in November 2019, Elordi downplayed their romantic connection, calling her his “sister.”

“Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know?” he told GQ Australia. “She’s super dope to work with. She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us. But we’re all really close. There is not one weak link in that show. We’ve spent so much time together and everyone is just so cool to work with.”

Meanwhile, King and Elordi will reunite once again in The Kissing Booth 3, which will be available to stream in 2021.

“Coming to Netflix in 2021. #TheKissingBooth3. I couldn’t be happier!!!!! Should Elle go to Berkeley or Harvard????????” King captioned a trailer for the movie on Instagram in July 2020.