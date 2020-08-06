A friend said Angelina Jolie went out with various hunkies and also that she would stick around to see where it goes.

The Oscar award winner was said to be excited about facing new dating experiences after the end of her seven-year marriage with Brad Pitt.

The 45-year old actress realizes she has an intimidating demeanor and has adopted an easygoing personality to attract eligible bachelors according to the friend privy to the matter.

Her pal says the new approach is working for the new girl in town, and she is very excited. The pal adds that Angelina is “finding it a real buzz” to connect with someone on a romantic level, and is looking to have more fun.

ANGELINA JOLIE REPORTEDLY DATING AGAIN AFTER ROCKY DIVORCE FROM EX-HUSBAND BRAD PITT

The couple split over irreconcilable differences, according to her lawyers. Her representative said that ending the marriage was necessary for the health of the family. Despite the intense publicity, Angelina decided to keep the whole process as private as possible.

It has been two years since the 45-year-old producer and actress finalized her split up with the Inglourious Basterds actor. The actress abstained from dating to focus on her six children, acting career and humanitarian work. Her longtime manager said the Maleficient actor would always do what was right for her family.

The union was the third marriage to end for the By the Sea actress. She was married to Jonny Lee Miller from 1996 to 1999 and Billy Bob Thornton from 2000 to 2003. This marriage was the second for Brad after separating from Jennifer Aniston in 2005. ​

Meanwhile, Jen and Brad denied rumors that they were getting back together. The unconfirmed news originated from the duo’s encounter at the SAG Awards early this year. The ex-couple were seen holding hands, exchanged adorable looks in public, and kissed in the backstage. Information also emerged that the two had each other’s contacts and communicated occasionally.

HAND HOLDING, LONG STARES & MORE! HERE’S WHAT HAPPENED BETWEEN BRAD PITT & JENNIFER ANISTON AT THE SAG AWARDS

The former couple had also never been so close, leading fans to believe they were ready to move to the next level in their secret affair. The passionate fans took to social media, saying the two were made for each other and should get back together.

Melissa Etheridge, a singer who has been Aniston’s close friend for over two decades and performed at their wedding, said Jen and Brad shared an unbreakable bond. She also wished the two could get back together.

Despite the fans’ wishes for the two to rekindle their past relationship, Brad was said to be dating his good friend, Alia Shawkat. However, the rumors turned out to be false, and other sources said Brad had no interest in dating anyone. Earlier on, he was rumored to be dating Charlize Theron after she was introduced to him by Sean Penn.