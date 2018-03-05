Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson are officially engaged!

The couple revealed the big news to Us Weekly, Monday, March 5th, telling the mag, “This is an exciting, big step in our lives, and the whole thing was very meaningful.”

Josiah also revealed how he popped the big question.

“The place where I proposed to Lauren is the exact spot where her parents were engaged,” he explained. “There’s a lot of family history on this property, making it a special place for Lauren.”

Josiah’s future bride could barely contain her excitement as she gushed about her soon-to-be hubby and sweet proposal.

“I’m really excited to be getting married to Josiah,” she said. “Everything about the engagement was such a special moment for me. I’m especially looking forward to spending the rest of my life with him!”

Josiah wasted no time locking down his Mrs. Right, as the couple’s engagement news comes less than two months after the two announced their courtship.

With Josiah and Lauren’s relationship moving at such a fast pace, it’s no surprise that they’re already discussing their wedding details.

“It’s going to be neat to see two great families come together in this union,” Josiah told Us. “It’ll take a lot of planning since we have big families on both sides, but we’re very excited to get started and so thankful for how God has brought our lives together.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Do you think Josiah and Lauren will rush down the aisle? Sound off in the comments!