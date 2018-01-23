Josiah Duggar Is Courting Lauren Swanson! See The Couple's Official Announcement!

Josiah Duggar has found love again!

The Counting On star announced his courtship to Lauren Swanson on Tuesday, just one day after his parents revealed the news at a family conference in New Zealand.

“We are officially courting now,” Lauren announced in the TLC video.

To find out how Josiah asked Lauren to take the next step in their relationship, click the video above.

The couple also revealed that they are documenting their courtship journey on Counting On, which returns on February 26.

Do you think Josiah and Lauren will make it down the aisle? Sound off in the comments!