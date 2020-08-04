In the Monday episode of Hollywood Raw Podcast, Brian Austin Green has said that he has no hard feelings towards his now estranged wife, Megan Fox.

The former Beverly Hills 90210 star revealed that he found out that Fox, 34, was dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly on his own, and not through reports in the media.

“I found out in my own way. And that’s as much detail as I’ll give you on that one. I didn’t read about it or anything like that,” he explained.

Fox and Green were married on June 24, 2010, in a private ceremony. Green, 46, confirmed that they were separated in his podcast episode Context with Brian Austin Green that he released days after Fox was seen in a picture alongside the rapper.

Megan’s relationship with Kelly was brought to light after the 30-year old rapper shared a black and white picture of them on Instagram last week with the caption, “waited for eternity to find you again”.

The 47-year-old Green was also seen in his attempts of moving on from the relationship — he was seen lunching with the 25-year-old Courtney Stodden.

“What people normally do when they get out of something, is they date. They talk to multiple people at once. Some people use dating apps, they talk to multiple people, they go on multiple dates, they spend time with people until they feel a connection with somebody and something builds from there,” he said on the podcast.

“What’s unfortunate for me and the situation is I’ll literally go on one date with somebody – not even a date – just meet somebody and have lunch and all of a sudden it’s written as like ‘Oh, his new fling, and oh, he’s playing two women at the same time’,” Green added.

“And it’s like no, I literally spent one time with each of these women. I’m not playing anybody. My life is just much more under a microscope than somebody else’s.”

Green says that he and Fox separated on good terms.

“I think it’s going as well as it can. There’s no rule book to it. There’s no way of doing it right or doing it wrong,” he shared. “We are learning as we go. The important thing for us is just communicating as much as we can.”

After sharing a decade of relationship, Green said that he wants Fox and their three kids to be happy.

“No one wants to be around somebody that’s unhappy, nothing good comes out of that. We are taking it day by day,” he said. This is insane, this happened at an unfortunate time that nobody could have predicted with quarantine and the virus and all of that. The news cycle is a bit bigger than we were prepared for.”

He even went on to acknowledge the impact their divorce could have on their sons Journey, 3, Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 7.

“I think it’s up to us, and parents in general, how it affects your kids. Whether it’s a really negative experience or it’s OK and they feel safe in it and feel loved. Everyone still loves and respects everyone, things are just different. It’s not bad different, it’s just different.”