Colson Baker, more widely known as Machine Gun Kelly, solidified his and actress Megan Fox’s relationship this Tuesday with a photo of them together and caption, ‘waited for eternity to find you again…’

The 34-year-old actress recently split up with her husband of 10 years, Brian Austin Green, who she shares three kids with.

Kelly, who has made appearances in multiple films such as Birdbox and King Of Staten Island, and Fox met on the set of the upcoming thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass where she said she felt an instant spark.

waited for eternity to find you again … 🔪💫❤️🔪

Around the second day of filming, she invited the 30-year-old rapper into her trailer for lunch and deep talk. Fox said she knew from the moment she looked into his eyes that something was going to come from it. She now describes their incredible connection as a “twin flame.”

“A twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time,” the New Girl actress explained. “So we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

While Kelly may have been too blind by lust to realize the deeper connection, he said he “waited outside on my trailer steps, every day … to catch one glimpse of eye contact.”

From there, speculation of Kelly and Fox’s romance grew, even more, when the Jennifer’s Body actress starred in the singers’ raunchy new music video Bloody Valentine.

The intense chemistry in the music video can be matched with public sightings of the two holding hands on the streets, walking on the beach, and sharing kisses.

