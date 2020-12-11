Morgan Stewart surprised fans on Thursday, December 10, when she unexpectedly posted a stunning photo of herself and fiancé Jordan McGraw dressed in wedding attire and embracing in front of a flower-bedecked wall.

In case you weren’t able to figure it out from context alone: “Btw … Jordan and Morgan McGraw,” she quipped in her caption.

The 32-year-old Daily Pop host hadn’t let on when she and her 34-year-old beau, the son of TV personality Dr. Phil, planned to tie the knot, so the Instagram post was a delightful surprise.

Stewart, who is pregnant with her and McGraw’s first child, also gave fans a better look at just how she managed to rock expectant-mama bridal style, posting a photo of herself solo in her beautifully cut white satin dress which skimmed her baby bump and unbuttoned at the bottom to show off her toned legs.

McGraw posted his own shot of the wedding, captioning it simply with the date. His famous dad commented glowingly: “So happy for you and Morgan! It is inspiring to see the love you share and I can’t wait for the life you will share to unfold. Love you both!! Good job Jordan!”

The couple announced their engagement in July of this year, following that with the news of their pregnancy just a month later.

This is the second marriage for Stewart, who was previously hitched to fellow Rich Kids of Beverly Hills co-star Brendan Fitzpatrick. The couple married in 2016, splitting in the summer of 2019. Stewart noted at the time that the marriage simply was not working for either one of them.

“Ultimately, it was like we are not functioning as two people that are going to be able to bring children into the world, be together at 45, we just don’t have that. I now know this was the right choice.,” she said. “And when you really start to doubt that and really not be able to see a future to sort of navigate the way out of the mess you’ve created, it’s just a general feeling that sort of overtakes you.”