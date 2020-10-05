Nick Jonas is the best husband! The 28-year-old musician took to Instagram to talk about wife Priyanka Chopra’s new memoir, Unfinished.

“So incredibly proud of you @priyankachopra,” he wrote, before proceeding to a “quick question.”

“Can I please get a signed copy 😏 everyone go pre order my wife’s beautiful memoir now!” he wrote.

Chopra, 38, responded to the support, writing, “Only if I get an autographed copy of BLOOD! Let’s get it!! I love u baby! 😍”

Chopra’s new book will be a chronicle, detailing important moments from her life and her 20-year-old long career. It will also look at her experience working as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. The book will reveal insights into her childhood in India, her teenage years living in the United States, losing her father to cancer and her marriage to Jonas.

“Ironically, I named this memoir years before I started writing it,” she wrote in her memoir announcement on social media. “Having been a public person now for 20 years, with so much life to live and a long list of things to check off my list personally and professionally, I am very much #Unfinished.”

She added: “BUT the funny thing about writing a memoir is that it forces you to look at things differently, reconciling so many things you thought you had put to bed. In doing so I’ve realized that being ‘unfinished’ has deeper meaning for me, and has in fact been one of the most common threads of my life.”

The memoir will be released on January 19, 2021.

The couple, who got married in 2018, has been staying under the radar during quarantine. However, the two recently announced a new addition to their brood — a puppy named Panda.

“Our new family portrait! Welcome to the family, Panda!” Chopra wrote. “We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix …. and those eyes … and the ears!!! ❤️😍❤️🐼❤️🐶.”

Chopra and Jonas already coparent two other dogs named Gino and Diana.