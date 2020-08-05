The late Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson has broken up with her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn in what sources are saying was an amicable split.

The pair performed together as the band The Soundflowers, in which Glenn is the singer. It is uncertain whether the pair will continue to perform, or if that relationship is also over.

After filming wrapped on the couple’s Facebook Watch series Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn, Jackson commented that the couple was “constantly butting heads”.

She said: “A big thing for Aries is we are very impatient, depending on what it is. The people that we love and things that we care about, we have the patience of a saint. But it’s a very interesting dynamic. We both have double stubborn energy. I’ve always known I was stubborn, and I knew that he was stubborn because he’s a Taurus.”

During the final episode of the series, Jackson sounded unsure of the breakup – even though it wasn’t announced at the time.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future. But obviously there’s someone that I strive to be. I want to grow, and I want to become a better person, a better musician … but I can’t do this without Gabe. Gabe showed me love does exist, not just in the movies, and it’s not as pretty as it looks in the movies — it can get ugly and it can be more beautiful than described in the movies and it is possible. He makes me not feel as alone. He’s had an impact on me and my life and my heart in ways that I cannot even describe. I can’t see my life without him.”

The couple dated for just over two years.