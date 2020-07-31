For Patrick Dempsey and his wife, Jillian, love conquers all.

“They didn’t give up. They worked at it and saved their marriage,” a source shares how the couple came back from the brink. “And the sweet thing is, they wound up falling more in love than ever before.”

In January 2015, the makeup artist filed for divorce after 15 years together, with the actor explaining that they needed “time to work on our issues and improve.”

But by the end of that year, Patrick said they “both wanted to fight for” their relationship, so they agreed to give things another shot. In November of the following year, they officially called off the split.

“Patrick realized he’s nothing without his wife and family,” explains the source. “Jillians the glue that keeps him from falling apart.”

Though the beloved star, 54, admitted that couples therapy played a “very important” role in reconciling, the source says it was Patrick’s career sacrifices that made the biggest difference.

“He was spreading himself awfully thin being an actor and amateur race car driver, and the thing that suffered was quality time with his family,” notes the source of why the Grey’s Anatomy alum left the hit show in 2015, after 11 seasons.

“Once he put Jillian first, they started getting close again.” Since making the lifestyle shift, Patrick’s been able to spend more time with her as well as their three kids (Talula, 18, and 13-year-old twin sons Darby and Sullivan) while also pursuing his passions.

“Sure, they still have their own interests, and Patrick still books acting gigs, but not if it takes him away from home for months at a time,” explains the source. “He’s learned to prioritize, and they’re now very happy together.”