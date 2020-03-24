Love makes the world go ‘round, and it’s fun to check out the celebrity couples who use Instagram to profess their love for each other. Couples like John Legend and Chrissy Teigen turn up the heat regularly in their Instagram feeds, and we get to benefit from that wonderful glow.

MORE: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend step out for Between Two Ferns: The Movie premiere

You’ll also find them tagging their posts #WCW, which stands for Women Crush Wednesday. And it doesn’t just refer to their outer beauty, their inner beauty is just as prized. It’s hardly surprising that David Beckham might tag his posts #WCW because of his admiration of his wife, Victoria.

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham have a date night concert with Barbra Streisand and Lionel Richie.

Dive into the gallery to see the 14 cutest celebrity couples who regularly bare their #WCW adoration for each other on Instagram.