Love makes the world go ‘round, and it’s fun to check out the celebrity couples who use Instagram to profess their love for each other. Couples like John Legend and Chrissy Teigen turn up the heat regularly in their Instagram feeds, and we get to benefit from that wonderful glow.
MORE: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend step out for Between Two Ferns: The Movie premiere
You’ll also find them tagging their posts #WCW, which stands for Women Crush Wednesday. And it doesn’t just refer to their outer beauty, their inner beauty is just as prized. It’s hardly surprising that David Beckham might tag his posts #WCW because of his admiration of his wife, Victoria.
MORE: David and Victoria Beckham have a date night concert with Barbra Streisand and Lionel Richie.
Dive into the gallery to see the 14 cutest celebrity couples who regularly bare their #WCW adoration for each other on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Date night with this pretty little bird. I love you Italy. I will miss you. 🍷
A post shared by Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul) on
View this post on Instagram
Took 4 out of 5 kids to #UniversalStudiosHollywood on my day off. If this is the only pic I get before December with all eyes looking at the lens... I might just have to hope people don’t notice a dinosaur is standing in for our youngest and make it work as our Christmas card. 👍🏻#TakeYourVictoriesWhereYouCanGetEm @unistudios
A post shared by James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) on
View this post on Instagram
Beautiful day in Pareee w my bae @cash_warren
A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday love of my lifeeey! Life is so much better because we can share it with you! Thank you for being our rock, and the avocado to my toast ! We love you! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Feliz aniversário amor da minha vida! A vida é muito melhor porque podemos compartilha-lá contigo. Obrigada por ser nosso porto seguro e o abacate da minha torrada. Nós te amamos!
A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on
View this post on Instagram
She love when I talk dat fly $hit... 🤫 #wcw
A post shared by @ jeezy on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by @ justintheroux on
