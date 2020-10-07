Love is in the air! Country singer Reba McEntire revealed on her podcast “Living & Learning” that she is dating CSI: Miami actor Rex Linn, who she says is “special” and a “sweetheart.”

McEntire, 65, opened up about her dating life on the podcast, saying that it is “fun and exciting” to get back to seeing people.

McEntire said that she and Linn, 63, first went out on a date in January and have been in touch virtually amid the pandemic.

“It’s good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what’s going on,” she said. “Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he’s very into my music. I’m very into his career.”

REBA MCENTIRE RAVES OVER BOYFRIEND & FINDING LOVE AFTER DIVORCE — ‘THE OLD HEART’S STILL BEATING’

“It’s just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny, very smart and is interested in me, too,” she added, saying that the year is “a lot of fun.”

Melissa Peterman, the podcast’s cohost, jumped in and said that the two are “really cute” together, to which McEntire said that it is crucial to be selective.

“We’re having a blast and still getting to know each other,” she said. “I put myself in his shows and if he was doing this podcast [about dating] and he didn’t mention me, I would be crushed.”

“Whatever happens in the future, we’re very stable and it’s been a good six months and I look forward to having more things to look forward to,” the “Fancy” singer added.

Later in the podcast, the red-headed beauty talked about how her mother passed away in March and how Linn would send food from different parts of the country to her.

“It was so interesting. It gave me such a sense that he really cared for me but not only me but my family,” she said. “Sending us things like that — that’s so special: [getting] well-thought-out gifts was really special to all of us.”

REBA, BRAD PAISLEY & MORE: THE BEST OF THE ‘CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS’ SHOW

She also revealed that she likes first dates that make her feel “loose and relaxed.”

After their January date, Linn shared a picture of the pair on Instagram.

“Had a fantastic dinner with this Oklahoma girl. Tater Tots and Ketchup included. @reba,” he wrote.

Linn was previously engaged to Renee DeRese, while McEntire has been married twice — first to Charlie Battles from 1976 to 1987, and then Narvel Blackstock. She and Blackstock separated in 2015 after being married for 26 years.

She was last known to have dated Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo in 2017, before calling it quits in 2019.