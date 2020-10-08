Match made in reality TV heaven? Larsa Pippen and Too Hot To Handle‘s Harry Jowsey sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted out for dinner on Wednesday, October 7.

The 46-year-old and 23-year-old reality TV alum were seen looking cozy during their night out at Italian restaurant, Il Pastaio, in Beverly Hills, Calif., with friends. “They were flirting a little bit with their elbows rubbing together and constantly laughing,” a source dished to E! News. “It looked like they are just getting to know each other.”

The Real Housewives of Miami star alum rocked a black tank top, which was tucked into a black leather pencil skirt, while Jowsey wore black ripped jeans and a green button-up shirt.

Later that evening, the KUWTK guest star took to Instagram and posted a video of the pair on social media. “So, I decided I need dance lessons,” the mother of four said. “So, I called my friend Harry.” Jowsey added, “We’re going to be doing salsa lessons.”

“Stay tuned,” they both teased.

The social media influencer tied the knot with NBA star Scottie Pippen, 55, in 1997 but filed for divorce in 2018. The co-parents — who had been married for over two decades — share sons Scotty Jr., 19, Preston, 18, Justin, 15, and daughter Sophia, 12.

For his part, Jowsey previously dated his Too Hot to Handle costar Francesca Farago. The good-looking duo met on the set of the Netflix dating show — which filmed in March 2019 — and broke up a year later in June. The former flames planned to move to Los Angeles, Calif., together but were forced to quarantine separately due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After their very public split, Jowsey revealed what happened between them via YouTube. He thanked the show for the unbelievable experience but explained that being in the spotlight put a strain on their relationship. “I saw Francesca and I remember holding her … and I could feel how much she still loved me and I just didn’t have that feeling anymore,” he recalled. “But … I didn’t want to let go because I knew what we had was super, super rare.”

Ever Since the costars’ went their separate ways, the handsome hunk was spotted on a date with YouTuber Tana Mongeau last month and sparked recent dating rumors with Stassie Karanikolaou. Meanwhile, Farago has been linked to Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino, Australian model Casey Boonstra and most recently, Bachelor alum Jef Holm.