Party of eight? Though Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott, 53, were already parents to five children together, a pal said the actress was eager to add another one to their brood.

“It’s always been her dream to have a big family, and while five is fabulous, six is the number she’s always dreamt of,” the friend told OK! “Dean’s onboard too—but then again, he always goes along with what Tori wants.”

Given her age, the Beverly Hills 90210 alum, 47, was doing all she could to increase her odds of getting pregnant, whether it be by changing her diet or relying on fertility enhancers from supplements.

“The goal is to have the baby naturally, but if that doesn’t happen, if the word is they’re open to going the IVF route—or maybe even adopting,” noted the pal, adding that Tori was so excited she had already started preparing for the new addition.“She’s been working on the nursery and buying new furniture and baby clothes,” the friend continued, “though she probably has enough hand-me-downs by now!” That’s for sure!

The actress had confessed sons Finn, Beau, 3, and Liam, 13, as well as daughters Hattie, 8, and Stella, 12, “want a little baby sister now.”