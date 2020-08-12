Bachelor star Tyler Cameron revealed one of the scariest moments in his life — and it’s not what you would expect! When asked what the “most terrifying thing” he’s ever done was in his YouTube video, “Ten Minutes With Tyler Cameron,” he replied, “Picked out an engagement ring.”

Of course, Cameron, 27, is talking about almost getting engaged to Hannah Brown, who was the leading lady in season 15 of The Bachelorette. In the clip — which dropped on August 11 — Cameron’s friend Jacob Laham, a.k.a. Brown Bear on Instagram, asked him a series of questions while he was running, eating, and on a boat.

During the candid chat, the Florida native spilled some fun facts about himself. For one, ‘Same Girl’ by Usher is his go-to karaoke song, and he would love to do a “love scene” with Margot Robbie.

Meanwhile, it seems like Cameron is still single and ready to mingle. So, what’s he looking for in a partner? “Someone that loves others, respects others and is ready to get on an adventure with me at any time and any moment,” he dished.

The model was a fan favorite on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. Even though Cameron didn’t get engaged to the blonde beauty — she picked Jed Wyatt but they split shortly after — the two formed a close bond. So much so, the Alabama native and Cameron were spotted quarantining together in Florida in March 2020.

However, the former flames maintained they were keeping things platonic — for now. “We have a great friendship,” the Barkitecture star told Us Weekly in May 2020. “We both care about each other a lot and want each other to be happy.”

“It was nice to kind of put our past behind us and be able to have that friendship again,” Cameron added. “It’s a very, very nice thing to have.”

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old former beauty queen admitted she was ready to start dating again in May 2020 during an Instagram Live. “I am single, I am,” she told her fans.

“I feel like right now in quarantine it’s not the best time to try to date, but I feel like I am in a place where I’m ready to do that — to test the waters a little bit,” she added. But don’t expect her to go running back to Cameron. “I can date other people that are not on The Bachelor,” she explained. “Y’all are driving me crazy!”

Cameron was spotted out with model Jilissa Ann Zoltko in July 2020 but didn’t comment on his current relationship status. Although, he did mention that meeting people online has its pros and cons.

“The best thing about the internet is it connects you with people,” he said. “The worst thing about the internet? The way people find out how you got connected.”