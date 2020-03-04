Time flies when you’re having fun, and that is certainly the case for Bachelor Nation as the smash ABC.

MORE: Secrets behind the casting process of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette!

When gazing back over the years, several things become clear — first and foremost, there are way more relationship failures than successes! Another aspect is there is something to what host Chris Harrison says, it appears that each The Bachelor finale is incredibly dramatic, suspenseful and yes, quite controversial.

MORE: How much does it cost contestants to go on The Bachelor?

From season 1 Bachelor Alex Michel through season 22’s notorious Arie Luyendyk Jr., we’ve dissected The Bachelor finales with all the players involved, what occurred during the big season send-off and of course — the fallout. Who paid what price and who got lucky in love?

Time to freshen up those roses and look back over 20-plus seasons of an anything-but-normal dating show that always adds up to one intense finale of The Bachelor.