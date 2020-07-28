Rising MLB star, Michael Kopech, has filed for divorce after six months of being married to his pregnant wife, Vanessa Morgan, OK! has confirmed.

24-year-old Kopech filed for divorce on June 19 in Texas, just a month after 28-year-old Morgan announced she was pregnant with their first child.

A few days ago, the Riverdale star shared photos and videos of her baby reveal party, which featured close friends and family… but no Kopech was in sight.

Nevertheless, Morgan was seen laughing, dancing, and celebrating her soon to be baby boy.

She wrote on her post: “Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing ☺️ I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be.”

The couple connected through social media and started dating in 2018 and got engaged last summer. They tied the knot in January.

In happier times, she joked: “If it wasn’t for social media, we would have never known each other.”

Kopech has yet to comment on her baby reveal posts but confirmed that he will be out of this MLB season due to “personal reasons”.