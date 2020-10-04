Zac Efron didn’t just fall in love in lockdown — he may have found his bride!

The Neighbors star is so smitten with the Aussie waitress he met while quarantining Down Under, 25-year-old Vanessa Valladares, he’d sooner get married than spend a moment apart.

An OK! insider explains that Efron is due back in L.A. to start filming a remake of Three Men and a Baby, “but won’t necessarily be allowed back into Oz because of travel restrictions, and Vanessa isn’t currently allowed to leave because of the clampdown on travel. The only way she could accompany Zac is if they got married.”

While the pair have only been dating since June, the idea may not be as far-fetched as it seems. “Zac’s convinced he’s found Mrs. Right,” says the insider. “They just click, and after all the dating Zac’s done, he’s ready to settle down. I really think he’s at the point where he’d marry Vanessa tomorrow if she said yes.”

Valladares is also an aspiring model who has worked with multiple Australian brands, including Love Street and Efron’s personal favorite brand, RVCA.

She has posted plenty of photos of her enjoying a day at the beach. Just like Efron, the beauty loves to surf and catch some waves. She also loves traveling and has been to several places around the globe — from trips to India to Indonesia, or even just around her beloved city of Byron Bay.

Before Valladares, Efron was dating the Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro in March 2019. He was also seeing Alexandra Dadario in 2017.

But, at 32, the hunky actor may be done playing the field. “I didn’t think much about settling down until recently,” he told Cosmopolitan in 2017. “Now that I’m getting closer to my 30s, I’m around some great relationships and I’ve seen expert couples at work. I’m realizing that you have to find your own happiness before you can make somebody else happy.”

Sorry, ladies! It’s only a matter of time before he’s off the market… for good.