It sounds like Vanessa Hudgens is ready for her next partner after her shocking split from longtime boyfriend Austin Butler.

“Your girl’s open. I feel like at the end of the day, it’s just about having similar fundamentals and wanting the same things,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, November 17. “I am not picky, really.”

“I know what I want and I’m like, if someone comes into the picture and can give me all those things, then great. It doesn’t matter if they’re in the public eye or not. If anything, I prefer them not to be, but we’ll see,” she dished.

VANESSA HUDGENS & AUSTIN BUTLER SPLIT AFTER NEARLY 9 YEARS TOGETHER

However, amid the coronavirus pandemic, she hasn’t been able to mingle, so it may be some time before the Second Act star can get back to meeting some suitors.

“I just finished another movie yesterday and, you know, it’s taken very seriously and to keep everyone safe there are precautions,” she explained. “And, at times, it feels extravagant, but it’s what you have to do to keep everyone on the production safe, so yeah, definitely no dating for me.”

The brunette beauty is open to meeting people through friends, which is what happens with Margaret and Kevin in her new film, The Princess Switch: Switched Again.

VANESSA HUDGENS GOES ON AN INTIMATE DATE WITH LAKERS STAR KYLE KUZMA AFTER AUSTIN BUTLER SPLIT

“I mean, 100 percent, my friends are my family, they care about me so much and I think that’s what it boils down to for Stacy and Margaret, you know?” she said. “Like, she sees her best friend, who is taking on the throne, she’s about to become queen and she knows how beautiful the relationship that she had with Kevin was. And you know, like, relationships are hard, they’re complicated, but in the case of Margaret and Kevin, Stacy wants them to give it another try. So, like I would totally let my friends be like, ‘Hey, you should go for this,’ and set me up if anything. Friends, where you at?”

Hudgens and Butler “officially broke up” in January, Us Weekly reported. The pair got together in 2011.

Before the news broke, there was speculation that there was trouble in paradise. The former flames appeared to celebrate the holidays without one another in December 2019, and the High School Musical star went on a vacation to Switzerland without her man. The pair’s last picture together was Halloween 2019, where the singer shared a festive snap with their dog.

One year before the couple parted ways, Hudgens admitted that she sees herself settling down eventually. “I want to get married, travel, then have kids — probably in my late 30s,” she told Women’s Health in 2018. “Everyone’s clock is different.”

The Disney alum was previously rumored to be dating Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma not long after her split from Butler, but it looks like Kuzma and Hudgens didn’t last too long. At the time, a source revealed to Us Weekly that the fling was “fun and distracting for Vanessa to talk to, flirt with and get attention from a new guy.”