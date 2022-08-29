All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.\n\nThe hottest stars and Top-20 hitmakers hit the red carpet for the 2022 MTV VMA awards. Neutral, glowing complexions and face crystals were a common theme throughout makeup looks, while bold lips and edgy eyeliner stood out among the pack.Here’s what the top celebrities and their makeup artists reached for while getting ready for one of the biggest nights in the music industry. \n\nScroll to shop our picks for getting the looks for less.Everlasting Hyperlight Transfer-Proof Liquid Lipstick in Indigo Blue by Kat Von D retails for $22 at kvdveganbeauty.com.\n\nLizzo donned a pair of edgy, navy blue lips to match her moody Jean Paul Gautier gown. To accessorize her lips, she completed the look with a gold lip ring. Deeper shades that spark confidence are perfect for creating a fall, coven-inspired makeup look on a pinch. The pop-singer kept her complexion neutral and eyes featured a half-smokey look, not to distract from the stars of the 'fit, her navy couture dress and bold lip.Self-Adhesive Rhinestone Stickers (1 sheet, 900 pieces) by Himoc retails for $8.39 at amazon.com.\n\nTaylor Swift worked with celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath to construct her red carpet-ready look. Opting for a bold red liquid lipstick from Pat McGrath Labs, the singer brought Taylor’s Version vibes to traditional wing eyeliner using face crystals to spice up the style. \n\nThe gems perfectly paired with her silver crystal ensemble. Pro-tip: if you struggle with wearing red lipstick, as it can commonly make a smile appear yellow, look for a shade with blue undertones; shades of red that feature a blue undertone will offset any yellowing.Tattoo Pencil Waterproof Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner in Deep Emerald by Kat Von D retails for $22 at kvdveganbeauty.com.\n\nLil Nas X is known for leaving nothing behind when it comes to showing out on the red carpet. While the hitmaker kept his complexion neutral, he went for a bold under-eye style featuring an emerald green winged look for an unexpected yet subtle vibe.Professional Nano Ceramic Deep Waver by Hot Tools retails for $69.99 at ulta.com. \n\nLoose, voluminous soft-to-the-touch waves and a bold red lip were rocked by Becky G. Get the locks worthy of the Video Music Awards at home by using a specific hair tool for creating deep waves or by opting for a larger sized barrel on a traditional curling iron. Top it off with a flexible finishing spray to ensure long-lasting holding without over-drying your hair.9R Bronze Metal Aristry Palette by Morphe retails for $13 at ulta.com.\n\nShenseea stunned and brought back all the '90s vibes with a classic glossy brown color palette. The clean look featured an orange-brown shadow all over the lid, defined brows and voluminous yet natural lashes. A dusty mauve-brown lip and expertly manicured edges completed the look.