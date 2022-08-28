OK Magazine
2022 MTV VMAs Red Carpet: See Photos Of Lizzo, Jack Harlow & More!

mtv vmas red carpet photos
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 28 2022, Published 6:49 p.m. ET

Music's most unpredictable night is here! This year, MTV's Music Video Music Awards are being held at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, and the stars have begun taking to the carpet to show off their over the top outfits.

Scroll down to see who came out to the Sunday, August 28 bash.

Lizzo

Lizzo
Source: mega

Make way for Lizzo! The Artist of the Year nominee wowed in a dramatic navy gown by Jean Paul Gaultier. "Couture off the runway 🤷🏾‍♀️," she captioned an Instagram post that showed off her ensemble, which included matching lipstick and gloves.

Rachel Lindsay

Rachel Lindsay
Source: mega

Former Bachelorette lead Rachel Lindsay was all smiles in a sleeveless, feather-adorned black frock.

LL Cool J

LL Cool J
Source: mega

LL Cool J wore head to toe black and rocked a flashy ring piece with his namesake. "We in the building ✊🏾," he captioned a photo on social media.

Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow
Source: mega

So suave! Rapper Jack Harlow, who's performing at the show, looked cool, calm and collected in a dark leather pantsuit.

Tayshia Adams

Tayshia Adams

Bachelorette alum Tayshia Adams got a leg up on the competition in a strapless teal gown.

Kane Brown & Katelyn Jae Brown

Kane Brown & Katelyn Jae Brown
Source: mega

Country crooner Kane Brown wore a green shirt underneath his black ensemble, while wife Katelyn Jae Brown wore an off-white matching set.

Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter
Source: mega

Singer-actress Sabrina Carpenter worked the camera in a floral frock that featured skin-baring cutouts at the waist.

Colton Haynes

Colton Haynes
Source: mega

Teen Wolf alum Colton Haynes proved he has a flair for fashion in a pale green pantsuit by Dior.

Blackpink

Blackpink
Source: mega

The ladies of Blackpink coordinated in black attire and matching heels. The popular girl group is set to perform at the show.

Khalid

Khalid
Source: mega

Singer Khalid brought a pop of color in a bright orange and purple ensemble.

Nev Schulman & Laura Perlongo

Nev Schulman & Laura Perlongo
Source: mega

Catfish lead Nev Schulman rocked a peace sign print blazer over an all-white outfit, while his wife Laura Perlongo stunned in a latex blue top and brown pants.

