'Euphoria' Star Storm Reid Partners With Amazon For The Ultimate Dorm Room Shopping Guide — Shop Now

Prepare to have the most stylish dorm room ever, as celebrities are providing you with their favorite college essentials — all available on Amazon!
Among iconic stars to join Amazon's Off To College shopping guide joins Euphoria star Storm Reid.
The 19-year-old American actress holds a main role in the hit HBO Max series as the younger sister of Rue, who is played by Zendaya.
When she is off the big screen, Reid attends the University of Southern California. The successful star is a rising sophomore at the school — and even rooms with Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia.
One can only imagine how working on the set of such a popular show can be hard to manage at such a young age, especially while throwing college into the mix!
Reid shares how she stays on top of her schooling through Amazon's new "Dorm Roomz" series. In the first episode, the award-winning star takes fans on a tour of her 450 square foot, baby blue dorm room.
The comical video shows the reality of a college student with clips of Reid's semi-folded laundry, half organized packages and snack drawers of all her favorite must-have foods.
You can even check out the teen's personal picks on Amazon, where she shares to her fans some words of wisdom.
"Do whatever and wear whatever feels the best for YOU. Someone who truly owns who they are and celebrates it will always stand out in a crowd — even as a freshman!" shared the A Wrinkle in Time actress.
Other iconic celebrities join Amazon's list of college and back-to-school necessities, including both Charli and Dixie D'amelio, Vinnie Hacker, Cohen Muse and The Driplets.
Ready to start the school year off with style success? OK! helps you shop your favorite stars' school year must-haves directly through our site from Zendaya below!