'Euphoria' Star Storm Reid Partners With Amazon For The Ultimate Dorm Room Shopping Guide — Shop Now

Prepare to have the most stylish dorm room ever, as celebrities are providing you with their favorite college essentials — all available on Amazon!

Among iconic stars to join Amazon's Off To College shopping guide joins Euphoria star Storm Reid.

The 19-year-old American actress holds a main role in the hit HBO Max series as the younger sister of Rue, who is played by Zendaya.

When she is off the big screen, Reid attends the University of Southern California. The successful star is a rising sophomore at the school — and even rooms with Kobe Bryant's daughter, Natalia.

One can only imagine how working on the set of such a popular show can be hard to manage at such a young age, especially while throwing college into the mix!

THE BEST COLLEGE DORM ROOM DECOR & NECESSITIES ARE ON SALE FOR AMAZON PRIME DAY — SHOP NOW