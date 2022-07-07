Enhance Your Bedroom With Decorative Designs & Aesthetic Accessories From Amazon — Shop Now
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
Anyone else bored of their bedroom?
Wake things up a bit and revamp with desirable decor you didn't know you needed. For those of us on a bedroom budget, there are tons of options to spruce up your room without splurging all of your savings.
After all, your bedroom is a place you should feel most comfortable with, so it is important to make it feel like a place that truly expresses yourself!
And, having an aesthetically clean room can help you wake up feeling more motivational and ready to tackle your busy day.
Before doing some well-needed decor shopping, you will want to choose a color scheme or inspirational vibe to base your vision off of. Whether that be gorgeous gold detail, trending shades of green or creating your own Barbie Dream House, there are so many themes to choose from!
Want to give your bedroom an upgrade without spending your entire savings? OK! helps you shop affordable and desirably aesthetic decorations and accessories from Amazon.
Statement Wallpaper
Feel out some fun with decorative wall decor that makes an eye-catching statement.
RoomMates' Black and White Confetti Peel and Stick Wallpaper is on sale retailing for $29.99 (regularly $36.99) at amazon.com.
Large Mirror
A huge mirror looks incredibly satisfying in your bedroom, and makes the space look increasingly open and chic.
Accent Rug
A small rug that matches other components of your room — such as a throw blanket — ties things together with the cutest decorative detail.
Comfy Throw Blanket
Depending on what color scheme you may choose, there are endless options of cozy throw blankets to fit your vibe!
Trendy Wall Decor
Show off some self expression with wall decor that matches your inner aesthetic.
Nightstand
Accent your bedside with a minimalistic nightstand for all your night time needs.
Nathan James Oraa Round Side Table is on sale retailing for $39.99 (regularly $69.99) at amazon.com.
Aesthetic Table Lamp
Top your nightstand with a matching bedside light!
Globe Electric's Holden 18" Table Lamp is on sale retailing for $26.95 (regularly $31.99) at amazon.com.
Hanging Plants
Add some positive energy to your bedroom with aesthetically green hanging plants.
String Lights
Create the perfect vibe with colorful string lights fit for any mood.
Clothing Rack
Display all your fashion favorites on an aesthetic and trending clothing rack!