The Best College Dorm Room Decor & Necessities Are On Sale For Amazon Prime Day — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

As July quickly breezes by, before we know it, back to school season will begin.

With Amazon Prime Day happening in full force, this is the perfect opportunity to shop the biggest and best deals on all your desired back to school essentials.

For those of you heading out to college come August, Amazon is offering spectacular sales on dorm room decorations and necessities.

Whether shopping for cute wall art, the coziest bedding or a cute and compact shower caddy Amazon's dorm room essentials for 2022 has you covered.

Want to save on desirable decor for your college dorm? OK! helps you shop the best dorm essentials on sale now for Amazon Prime Day. You can also check out our Amazon Storefront for a full round up of our college dorm favorites!

