The Daily Checkout: Amazon Prime Day Deals On The OK! Editorial Team's Favorite Products
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite products. From tried-and-true staples to new items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of deals themselves.
After nearly a year of updating our Amazon carts, the day we’ve been *priming* ourselves for is finally here — Amazon’s Prime Day. In honor of the momentous online shopping occasion, we’re sharing a few special installments of The Daily Checkout featuring several top Prime Day picks from OK!’s editorial team. Happy shopping!
JW PEI's Eva Shoulder Handbag
"The Eva shoulder bag is a perfect little non-name brand satellite bag that you'll never throw out. The alligator leather (pleather) goes with anything and at such a low price you can grab them in all of the gorgeous pastel colors for a perfect summer look to run around the city."—Molly Goddard, OK!'s Multimedia Producer
Amazon's Smart Plug
"Planning to buy a smart plug. One of my window A/C units is on the older side and it doesn't have the option to turn on automatically at a certain time or when it reaches a certain temperature. With the smart plug, you're able to schedule it from your phone. I can set it to go on at 6 p.m., so my apartment will have cooled down by the time I get home." — Stephanie Kaplan, OK!'s Deputy Editor
BTFBM's Casual Ruched Crew Neck Dress
"It's the perfect summer outfit that works for every occasion. you can dress is up for a date night or down to run errands. especially in this new york city heat in the summer, something light and easy to throw on is the way to go." —Nikki Schuster, OK!'s
Ewedoos' Biker Shorts
"As someone who loves to work out a lot, these biker shorts are comfy — and cute! They fit well and are not too tight. I wear them a lot during the summer — especially when I'm taking a walk, in addition to showing them off when I attend a workout class or go on a run. Bonus: they even have a side pocket for your phone, so you never have to worry about not having any pockets!" —Jaclyn Roth, OK!'s Executive Editor