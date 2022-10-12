OK Magazine
Need Helping Finding A Gift For The Men In Your Life? Amazon Has You Covered — Shop Now

amazon prime day sports outdoor goods
Oct. 12 2022, Published 4:34 p.m. ET

Finding the right gift for the special man in your life doesn't have to be a struggle! Amazon Prime Day's early access sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on beauty essentials, but from Tuesday, October 11, until Wednesday, October 12, members will also be able to purchase quality sporting goods and outdoor necessities for a reasonable price.

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Amazon Prime Day finds!

Sporting Goods

If you're building a home gym or looking to embark on a fitness journey, the online retailer has a large selection of equipment, weights and more.

amazon prime day sports outdoor goods
Source: Amazon

Peleton's Cycling Shoes is on sale retailing for $93.75 (regularly $125) at amazon.com.

amazon prime day sports outdoor goods
Source: Amazon

Peloton's Guide | Strength Training Device is on sale retailing for $250 (regularly $295) at amazon.com.

amazon prime day sports outdoor goods
Source: Amazon

NordicTrack's T Series Treadmill is on sale retailing for $551.65 (regularly $649) at amazon.com.

amazon prime day sports outdoor goods
Source: Amazon

DeskCycle 2's Under Desk Bike Pedal Exerciser is on sale for $179 (regularly $229) at amazon.com.

amazon prime day sports outdoor goods
Source: Amazon

PINROYAL's 4-in-1 Adjustable Dumbbell Set is on sale retailing for $109.99 (regularly $149.99) at amazon.com.

amazon prime day sports outdoor goods
Source: Amazon

Gaiam's Core Sliding Discs are on sale retailing for $8.49 (regularly $9.99) at amazon.com.

amazon prime day sports outdoor goods
Source: Amazon

Gaiam's Total Body Massage Roller is on sale retailing for $17.65 (regularly $19.98) at amazon.com.

amazon prime day sports outdoor goods
Source: Amazon

Profect Sports' Battle Ropes are on sale retailing for $71.95 (regularly $129.95) at amazon.com.

amazon prime day sports outdoor goods
Source: Amazon

LifePro's Half Exercise Ball Trainer is on sale retailing for $73.79 (regularly $99.99) at amazon.com.

amazon prime day sports outdoor goods
Source: Amazon

Hydro Flask's Wide Mouth Straw Lid is on sale retailing for $38.46 (regularly $54.95) at amazon.com.

Outdoors

If you're looking for a new tent, fishing rod or hunting gear, Amazon has you covered!

amazon prime day sports outdoor goods
Source: Amazon

Coleman's Gas Lantern is on sale retailing for $22.39 (regularly $44.99) at amazon.com.

amazon prime day sports outdoor goods
Source: Amazon

Burris' Fullfield E1 Hunting Scope is on sale retailing for $152.69 (regularly $263) at amazon.com.

amazon prime day sports outdoor goods
Source: Amazon

Arcturus' Heavy Duty Survival Blanket is on sale retailing for $18.39 (regularly $27.99) at amazon.com.

amazon prime day sports outdoor goods
Source: Amazon

Skywalker Trampolines' Jump N’ Dunk Trampoline is on sale retailing for $270.60 (regularly $329.95) at amazon.com.

amazon prime day sports outdoor goods
Source: Amazon

KastKing's Crixus Fishing Rods are on sale retailing for $39.97 (regularly $49.99) at amazon.com.

amazon prime day sports outdoor goods
Source: Amazon

FE Active's Folding Camping Cot is on sale retailing for $51.99 at amazon.com.

