Need Helping Finding A Gift For The Men In Your Life? Amazon Has You Covered — Shop Now
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
Finding the right gift for the special man in your life doesn't have to be a struggle! Amazon Prime Day's early access sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on beauty essentials, but from Tuesday, October 11, until Wednesday, October 12, members will also be able to purchase quality sporting goods and outdoor necessities for a reasonable price.
Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Amazon Prime Day finds!
Sporting Goods
If you're building a home gym or looking to embark on a fitness journey, the online retailer has a large selection of equipment, weights and more.
Peloton's Guide | Strength Training Device is on sale retailing for $250 (regularly $295) at amazon.com.
PINROYAL's 4-in-1 Adjustable Dumbbell Set is on sale retailing for $109.99 (regularly $149.99) at amazon.com.
LifePro's Half Exercise Ball Trainer is on sale retailing for $73.79 (regularly $99.99) at amazon.com.
Hydro Flask's Wide Mouth Straw Lid is on sale retailing for $38.46 (regularly $54.95) at amazon.com.
Outdoors
If you're looking for a new tent, fishing rod or hunting gear, Amazon has you covered!
Arcturus' Heavy Duty Survival Blanket is on sale retailing for $18.39 (regularly $27.99) at amazon.com.
Skywalker Trampolines' Jump N’ Dunk Trampoline is on sale retailing for $270.60 (regularly $329.95) at amazon.com.