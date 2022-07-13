Amazon Prime Day: The Cutest, Totally Y2K Trends On Sale This Prime Day — SHOP NOW

Despite the seemingly collective anxieties surrounding their return, low-rise pants are officially back — and more effortlessly chic than ever. Boasting a slightly higher, more relaxed fit than the trend’s original iteration, low-rise jeans are earning their keep as an inclusive fashion staple, one that can look amazing on anyone interested in rocking the trend.

“Low-slung denim is no longer exclusive to a certain few, and the silhouette is now as nonfussy and oversized as it is low-waisted,” Vogue’s Rachel Bessler wrote of the rising trend last May. “To wit, procuring a pair of runway-approved low-rise denim today isn’t solely about designer offerings; it can also mean simply sizing up on a loose silhouette so the waist lays lower on your body.”

