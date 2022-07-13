Amazon Prime Day: The Cutest, Totally Y2K Trends On Sale This Prime Day — SHOP NOW
Totally 2000s!
From low-rise denim to Juicy Couture, here are three Y2K-inspired trends you can snag this Amazon Prime Day.
- Low Rise Jeans
- All Juicy Everything
- Halters Are On Top
Low Rise Jeans
Despite the seemingly collective anxieties surrounding their return, low-rise pants are officially back — and more effortlessly chic than ever. Boasting a slightly higher, more relaxed fit than the trend’s original iteration, low-rise jeans are earning their keep as an inclusive fashion staple, one that can look amazing on anyone interested in rocking the trend.
“Low-slung denim is no longer exclusive to a certain few, and the silhouette is now as nonfussy and oversized as it is low-waisted,” Vogue’s Rachel Bessler wrote of the rising trend last May. “To wit, procuring a pair of runway-approved low-rise denim today isn’t solely about designer offerings; it can also mean simply sizing up on a loose silhouette so the waist lays lower on your body.”
OOPS! SHE DID IT AGAIN!: BRITNEY SPEARS SLIPS INTO A PAIR OF WHITE JEANS SHE WORE 20 YEARS AGO
Floerns’ Women's Denim Wash Baggy Jeans Long Pants retails for $31.99 (originally $39.99) at amazon.com.
All Juicy Everything
No Y2K lookbook is complete without one of the decade’s most influential brands — Juicy Couture. Best known for crafting the velour tracksuits spotted on the likes of Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and of course, our fashion wishlists through the aughts, the brand has recently made a revival. Pairing modern athleisure silhouettes with their vintage-inspired logos, Juicy Couture has brought their iconic sets into 2022, perfectly combining nostalgia *and* style.
PARIS HILTON HAS NO SHAME REVEALING SHE OWNS 100 JUICY COUTURE TRACKSUITS
Juicy Couture’s Balloon Sleeve Branded Hem Hoodie retails for $40.12 (originally $50.15) at amazon.com
Halters Are On Top
Looking to take a page from Elle Woods’ pink, sparkly notebook? Halter tops have gone from a staple of classic Y2K films like Legally Blonde and Aquamarine to 2022’s latest trend, adored by stars like supermodel Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba, and Rihanna. Unlike the other two aforementioned trends, it seems as though halter dresses haven’t changed much — cute, beachy and fun, why mess with perfection?
BELLA HADID’S WHITE DRESS IS OUR Y2K FANTASY COME TO LIFE — GET THE LOOK