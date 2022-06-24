OK Magazine
Oops! She Did It Again! Britney Spears Slips Into A Pair Of White Jeans She Wore 20 Years Ago

Source: Mega; @britneyspears/Instagram
By:

Jun. 24 2022

Even after decades in the spotlight, Britney Spears has still got it! The newly married pop star, 40, took to Instagram on Thursday, June 23, to show her followers how she still fits into her low rise, white, skinny jeans from nearly twenty years ago.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

"Went to the old house yesterday to finish packing and look what I found … these adorable white jeans … no lie I think it's been 20 years since I wore white jeans and they actually fit 🌹🌹🌹 !!!Pssss I will show the new house later 😈😈 😈🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ 🤷‍♀️ 🙄 🙄 🙄," Spears wrote alongside a video of herself showing off her old fit.

Fans flooded the comment section with love, with ones of her 41.6 million followers writing, "YOURE SO BEAUTIFULLLLL IM SCREAMING," while another jokingly adding, "I’m going to miss this foyer so much. #iconic."

As OK! previously reported, the "Toxic" vocalist recently made her grand return to Instagram, while giving the public an update on how newlywed life is going since tying the knot with husband Sam Asghari on June, 9, in front of a plethora of celebrity guests.

Source: Mega
"Haven’t been on my honeymoon yet … got married and moved into a new house around the same time … not the smartest thing to do …," Spears penned alongside a snap of her lounging in a bikini in the pool.

Source: OK!
"it’s so weird I wake up and everything is new … new pool … new kitchen … new bed … I think I’m in shock !!!" the Crossroads actress explained in part of her brand new home with the hunky actor. "I definitely like being outside but I also like being inside too … my yard is sick so my dogs are in pig heaven 🐷🐷🐷 !!!"

Spears and Asghari recently purchased a $11.8 million residence in Calabasas, located near where ex Kevin Federline and their sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, reside.

Source: Mega

"Kevin was surprised that of all the neighborhoods she can afford to move to she chose his," shared a source. "As long as his peace and tranquility aren't invaded as a result, more power to her."

