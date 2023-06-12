What Bronzers Do Celebrities Use?

"I always carry the Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Contour Duo because the contour color is a great bronzer and color adjuster for both men and women," says celebrity/film and television makeup artist, Noel Jacobni. "Of course people know to use bronzer on women’s makeup, but specifically when doing male grooming, in particular a little bronzer without shimmer is necessary to make sure their skin doesn’t look flat after correcting imperfections on the skin. The highlighter in the duo is a great too because it is a subtle hint of light on cheekbones without being too flashy or obvious. Gives that 'glow within' look on the skin. Products without shimmer are crucial for TV and most photo shoots so there isn’t any flashback and the skin isn’t shiny in the wrong places. In person a bit of shimmer is fine, but I always try to get a bronzer that has little to none so there are no issues."