What Bronzers Do Celebrities Use?
From Charlotte Tilbury to Edward Bess, here are seven answers to the question, "What are some excellent bronzers that celebrities use?"
Kevin Aucoin's Tropical Days
"The celestial bronzing veil in the color Tropical Days by Kevin Aucoin is the new hot bronzer for the summer," says makeup artist Amanda Terry. "I used it on Karina Smirnoff for a movie that I filmed a few months back and it completely sculpted her naturally beautiful face. With an ombre effect of bronzer and highlighter it gives the perfect summer glow!"
Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Contour Duo
"I always carry the Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Contour Duo because the contour color is a great bronzer and color adjuster for both men and women," says celebrity/film and television makeup artist, Noel Jacobni. "Of course people know to use bronzer on women’s makeup, but specifically when doing male grooming, in particular a little bronzer without shimmer is necessary to make sure their skin doesn’t look flat after correcting imperfections on the skin. The highlighter in the duo is a great too because it is a subtle hint of light on cheekbones without being too flashy or obvious. Gives that 'glow within' look on the skin. Products without shimmer are crucial for TV and most photo shoots so there isn’t any flashback and the skin isn’t shiny in the wrong places. In person a bit of shimmer is fine, but I always try to get a bronzer that has little to none so there are no issues."
The Charlotte Tilbury Contour Wand
"The Charlotte Tilbury Contour Wand has been trending on TikTok for months and it's worth the hype," says Ann McFerran, CEO Glamnetic. "It's super lightweight and very easy to blend, and anyone can build up the contour if they want a more defined look. It's also fun to use the cushion applicator for an even contour every time. Alix Earle raves about the product on TikTok and it's no surprise."
Hoola Lite
"One bronzer that celebrities use is the Hoola Lite Bronzer from Benefit, and it's definitely my go-to when I'm wanting to get that chic, sun-kissed effect," says Antreas Koutis, Administrative Manager at Financer. "This product was famously championed by Kaia Gerber as her perfect glow option and it's easy to see why. It's a soft matte shade, containing warm tones—which is great for subtle radiance without looking heavily contoured or overdone. If you're new to using bronzers but don't want something too dark, this one should be at the top of your list!"
Nars Laguna Bronzing Powder
"The Nars Laguna Bronzing Powder is a favorite among many celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley," says Basana Saha, Founder and Editor of KidsCareIdeas. "The warm-toned bronzer gives a natural sun-kissed glow and can be applied lightly for a subtle effect or built up for a more dramatic look. It also blends easily without looking muddy or streaky. Plus, the packaging is sleek and perfect for taking on the go."
Charlotte Tilbury's Filmstar Bronze and Glow
"Charlotte Tilbury's 'Filmstar Bronze and Glow' is a bronzer often used by celebrity Kate Winslet," says Amy Ling Lin, CEO of sundays. "This luxurious makeup product boasts a combination of two matte and shimmering shades, as well as buildable color to achieve the perfect bronze glow. The 'Filmstar' powders are great for defining tan cheekbones and jawlines, while the 'Glow' light-reflecting particles give skin a healthy radiance with a subtle finish. On top of that, the silicone-free formula is enriched with antioxidants, making it ideal for all skin types. Though often associated with Kate Winslet, this bronzer has also been spotted on red carpets around the world on other renowned celebrities, such as Carey Mulligan and Sofia Vergara."
Edward Bess Ultra Luminous Bronzer
"Jennifer Aniston always has flawless skin, thanks in part to Edward Bess Ultra Luminous Bronzer in the shade Daydream," says Denise Hemke, Chief Product Officer at Checkr. "It gives a natural glow with subtle luminosity so you can look dewy and sun-kissed without having a face covered in sparkles. It's compact and easy to carry on the go."