Let it Glow! This Season's Best Holiday Beauty Gifts Under $25 — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

It's the most wonderful time of the year … to spoil your friends and family with must-have beauty items! But you don’t need to break the bank to buy your loved ones makeup and skincare staples they’ll adore all year long.

From Kendall Jenner’s favorite lip mask to five-star-rated Ulta products, here are 10 of the best holiday beauty finds for under $25.