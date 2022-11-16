Let it Glow! This Season's Best Holiday Beauty Gifts Under $25 — Shop Now
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
It's the most wonderful time of the year … to spoil your friends and family with must-have beauty items! But you don’t need to break the bank to buy your loved ones makeup and skincare staples they’ll adore all year long.
From Kendall Jenner’s favorite lip mask to five-star-rated Ulta products, here are 10 of the best holiday beauty finds for under $25.
"If we're on the topic of beauty, I have this lip mask. It's really shiny and pretty when you put it on. It also feels really nice. I love having this on me." — Kendall Jenner
Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with Vitamin C retails for $24 at sephora.com.
“Perfect bronzer shade, I always go for that sunkissed bronzed look cause it goes really well with my skin tone and this bronzer shade works perfectly for the day or night. It's also long wearing. The mini size lasts a long time but I'll definitely be repurchasing the full size when I run out.” — Sephora reviewer maryannabreu
Benefit Cosmetic’s Mini Hoola Bronzer retails for $17 at sephora.com.
"My skin tends to be a little drier during this season as the weather starts to cool down and I begin to use heavier moisturizers. I love the Honest Beauty Skin Sweep Exfoliating Powder Cleanser because it exfoliates away dead and dry skin cells, yet it is gentle enough to use every day. It also includes Honest Sea Concentrate to help provide essential minerals to the skin. It's my go-to cleanser when I'm on the go." — Jessica Alba
Honest Beauty’s Skin Sweep Exfoliating Powder Cleanser retails for $21.99 at honest.com.
“I love this gloss! It’s soft and hydrates my lips throughout the day. I love that it melts and acts as a lip balm. It doesn’t feel sticky or gloppy like most glosses. I have 3 different colors, but the nearly berry color is my favorite for my tan complexion.” — Sephora Reviewer Chun1
Rare Beauty’s Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm retails for $18 at sephora.com.
"[I wear] Clinique Pop Reds Lipstick in Red-Handed! But what Clinique does, which is just so smart, is they match your lip color to your foundation so that it is the perfect red for your skin tone. Because that’s the hardest thing! A red can look amazing on someone else, and then you try it on, and it doesn’t work." — Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke
Clinique’s Pop Reds Lipstick in Red Handed retails for $22 at ulta.com.
“This blush adds the perfect glow and remains in place all day long. It's varied colors are a win for my skin tone and natural looks.” — Ulta reviewer Kpossible
Juvia’s Place’s The Saharan Vol. I Blush Palette retails for $18 at ulta.com.
"It's a 2-in-1 product, so not only can you use it on your cheeks—it's great for lips, too. The formula is super creamy with a velvety feel," — Becky G.
Treslúce’s Ready to Bounce Cream Blush retails for $16 at ulta.com.
‘“I don’t have to worry about carrying 20 shades of lip gloss in my kit, because this has been designed to suit every skin tone. It adapts to everyone.” — Priscilla Ono, Fenty Beauty’s Global Make-Up Artist.
Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer retails for $20 at ulta.com.
“This sunscreen is completely transparent and does its one and only job. I wear it pretty much daily. I apply it after my usual day skincare products (toner, serums, cream) and before putting on foundation. No irritation or weird colors. Holy grail facial sunscreen right here!” — Sephora reviewer FleurDeOhio
Supergoop!’s Mini Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++ retails for $20 at sephora.com.
“application is easy, so gorgeous with the color mesmerize! i gives me a gorgeous glow, so very happy with the purchase” — Sephora reviewer BroadwayLea
Rare Beauty’s Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight retails for $22 at sephora.com.