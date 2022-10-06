Beyond 'Monster': Five Bone-Chilling Jeffrey Dahmer Books, Podcasts & Documentaries To Enjoy This Spooky Season

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s the real-life scary story that’s captured the nation yet again: The chilling case surrounding serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer.

Between the years of 1978 and 1991, Dahmer killed 17 people in a series of particularly brutal murders. He was ultimately caught and sentenced to 16 life sentences in prison before he was beaten to death by a fellow inmate in 1994.

EVAN PETERS SLATED TO PLAY SERIAL KILLER JEFFREY DAHMER IN UPCOMING RYAN MURPHY NETFLIX SERIES 'MONSTER'

Though Dahmer’s story has been recounted in several mediums in the decades since his 1991 arrest, this tale of serial killer terror has found itself in the spotlight yet again as Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has smashed streaming records.

Viewed by at least 56 million households since its September 21 premiere, the series has gone on to earn the superlative of the streaming giant’s ninth-most-watched English-language series of all time, according to Variety, a testament to the true spectacle of this case.

If you still can’t get enough of this terrifying tale following your first, second, third, or even 12th rewatch, here are five more biographies, podcasts, movies and more to help you get your Dahmer fix.