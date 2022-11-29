Signed, Sealed, Delivered! The Best Subscription Boxes To Gift This Holiday Season — Shop Now
Looking for a gift that will keep on giving this holiday season? Look no further than subscription boxes. With contents catered to nearly every interest, you can give your friends and family the gift of snacks, beauty products and even flowers — delivered right to their doors.
From classy wine selections to monthly makeup offerings, here are four must-have subscription boxes your dear ones will love this holiday season.
While the weather outside may be frightful, your friends and family can enjoy the gift of bright, fresh flowers all year long! Enter BloomsyBox. Featuring blooms “from the best farms worldwide,” per the BloomsyBox website, this monthly box delivers beautiful arrangements to your loved ones each month — complete with detailed instructions on properly caring for each stunning bouquet.
BloomsyBox’s The Bloomsy Original subscription box retails for $44.99 per month at bloomsybox.com.
Looking to help your loved ones unwind from all the stresses of the holiday season? With its broad array of wine selections, Firstleaf Wine Club has you covered. After completing a quiz to help Firstleaf’s curators understand your friends’ unique tastes, they will receive six bottles of wine in the mail, including suggestions for the perfect pairing.
Firstleaf Wine Club’s first box of six wines retails for $14.99 per bottle at firstleaf.club.
Founded by legendary YouTube beauty guru Michelle Phan, an IPSY Glam Bag subscription is a holiday must-have for any beauty lover. After taking a quiz surrounding their makeup and skincare preferences, IPSY subscribers will receive five obsession-worthy beauty products each month, with previous boxes featuring offerings from high-end brands like Tatcha, Benefit Cosmetics, Sunday Riley and Glossier.
IPSY’s Glam Bag subscription retails starting at $13 per month at ipsy.com.
If you want to pamper the special pups in your life, BarkBox has all the toys and treats your pooch will love! Starting at just $23 per month, each BarkBox brings your pet one chew, two toys and two treats, complete with several customizable options to ensure your dog truly loves their gift.
A BarkBox subscription starts at $23 per month at barkbox.com.