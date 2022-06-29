OK! Curates Our Favorite Book Suggestions For The Best Summer Beach Reads — Shop Now From Amazon

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

There is something about summer that brings out the inner love for reading in us all. Maybe it's the aspect of romantically day dreaming on the beach or the warm weather helping persuade us to sit back and relax.

Whatever the reason may be, falling in love with a great book is so beneficial for your mental health, and a healthy source of entertainment and pleasure.

The best way to kickstart your book-reading journey is to begin with a story you will not be able to put down. An easy read you will surely be invested in will ignite your passion for books and leave you wanting more.

Don't know where to start? The OK! team has come together to curate our all-time favorite books that will be the perfect reads for the summer below! You can also stay up to date with our latest book obsessions on our Amazon Storefront.

THE SELF CARE BOOKS YOU DIDN'T KNOW YOU NEEDED — SHOP NOW