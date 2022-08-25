Get Celebrity Level Skincare For Less During Biossance Friends & Family Sale — Shop Now

Biossance is a skincare brand featuring vegan friendly, cruelty-free naturally-derived products to help you put your best complexion forward, every day. What began in a Berkeley lab in 2003 by has revolutionized skincare routines through combining science and sustainability with each product. Biossance is formulated without added fragrances, harmful testing practices and use of common skin irritating ingredients.

Starting with a Squalane base for products, active ingredients like Vitamin C, probiotics, antioxidants and lactic acid, work overtime to tackle your skin’s concerns while rejuvenating skin cells to promote repair and growth in affected areas.

Historically, sharks have been hunted for their squalane-rich livers for the use of squalane products. Because of their love for squalane as an effective base for providing and locking in moisture to the skin, and committed to the planet and its creatures, Biossance has committed the brand to saving sharks through an engineered squalane formula using sustainable sugar cane. The engineered sugarcane squalane has and continues to save 2 million sharks every year.