OK! Has The Exclusive Scoop On How To Turn Your Wardrobe Into The 'Coastal Grandmother' Aesthetic — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

What is the "coastal grandmother" aesthetic everyone is raving about, and how do I style it?

OK! has been keeping up with the fashion trend since it first broke the internet back in April, but we have been eager to know how the influencer who coined the term styles it herself.

TikTok creator Lex Nicoleta exclusive details with OK! behind her viral coastal grandmother videos. The #coastalgrandmother now has over 159 million views on TikTok, and let's face it, the trend is the most chic and stylish one yet.

"If you’re trying to channel coastal grandmother style, I always say to follow the three C’s: classic, comfortable and chic," shared the 26-year-old.

"This style is traditional and classic by nature so rather than picking trendy pieces, opt for something more timeless. Because coastal grandmothers are busy tending to their gardens or picking up pastries from their local french bakery, they need to dress comfortably. However, just because they’re comfortable doesn’t mean they’re not chic," she continued.

HOW THE ANNE-HATHAWAY BACKED 'COASTAL GRANDMOTHER' AESTHETIC BECAME TIKTOK'S HOTTEST SPRING STYLE MOVEMENT –– GET THE LOOK