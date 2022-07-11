Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Anne Hathaway Among Celebs Styling The 'Barbiecore' Aesthetic Trend — Shop Now
Be a Barbie girl, in your Barbie world!
Between Margot Robbie starring in the new Barbie movie to celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Anne Hathaway, Hailey Bieber and Khloé Kardashian pursuing the latest all-pink trend, the "Barbiecore" aesthetic is completely taking summer fashion by storm.
Added to the long list of different trending wardrobe aesthetics — including "coastal grandmother," "Y2K," and "clean girl" joins the all-pink ensemble dreamt up by the Mattel Barbie doll herself.
The bright trend features anything and everything pink — more specifically the bright and hot shades of it. Whether it is a monochromatic fuchsia fashion suit, or a blinding pink workout set, there are many different genres you can style the Barbiecore aesthetic into.
More so a mindset than a fashion favorite, the aesthetic brings on the inner confidence, feistiness and glow of a true "Barbie girl."
Obsessed with the celebrity favorite Barbiecore trend? OK! helps you shop the all-pink fashion moment below.
Business Barbie
C'mon Barbie, Let's Go Party
Bring out your inner diva as Kim Kardashian does best, and rock a Barbie inspired party outfit to your next social outing!
SHEIN's Open Toe Single Strap Over Going Out Heels is on sale retailing for $30 (regularly $35) at us.shein.com.
Basic Barbie
Basics are the most important necessity. Glam out your style staples with cute and comfy pink options.
Bedtime Barbie
Even Barbie gets tired sometimes. Luckily, she has the most adorable all-pink sleepwear to go to bed in style.
Beach Barbie
Bieber knows Barbiecore best, showing off her curves and gorgeous figure in a monochromatic pink bikini.
Workout Barbie
Head on your next "hot girl walk," and see the world through rose-colored glasses (literally).
Terez's Pink TLC Flare Leggings retail for $92 at terez.com.