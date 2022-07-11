OK Magazine
Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Anne Hathaway Among Celebs Styling The 'Barbiecore' Aesthetic Trend — Shop Now

barbiecore celebrity style pink trend khloe kardashian shopfeature
Source: @haileybieber;@khloekardashian;@kimkardashian/Instagram
By:

Jul. 11 2022, Published 5:06 p.m. ET

Be a Barbie girl, in your Barbie world!

Between Margot Robbie starring in the new Barbie movie to celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Anne Hathaway, Hailey Bieber and Khloé Kardashian pursuing the latest all-pink trend, the "Barbiecore" aesthetic is completely taking summer fashion by storm.

Added to the long list of different trending wardrobe aesthetics — including "coastal grandmother," "Y2K," and "clean girl" joins the all-pink ensemble dreamt up by the Mattel Barbie doll herself.

The bright trend features anything and everything pink — more specifically the bright and hot shades of it. Whether it is a monochromatic fuchsia fashion suit, or a blinding pink workout set, there are many different genres you can style the Barbiecore aesthetic into.

More so a mindset than a fashion favorite, the aesthetic brings on the inner confidence, feistiness and glow of a true "Barbie girl."

Obsessed with the celebrity favorite Barbiecore trend? OK! helps you shop the all-pink fashion moment below.

Business Barbie

Have a full Elle Woods, Legally Blonde moment in a monochromatic pink business suit.

barbiecore celebrity style pink trend khloe kardashian shop
Source: Venus

Venus' Short Suit Set retails for $64 at venus.com.

barbiecore celebrity style pink trend khloe kardashian shop
Source: SHEIN

SHEIN's Cuccoo Chunky Heeled Single Band Mule Sandals retail for $25 at us.shein.com.

C'mon Barbie, Let's Go Party

barbiecore celebrity style pink trend khloe kardashian shop
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Bring out your inner diva as Kim Kardashian does best, and rock a Barbie inspired party outfit to your next social outing!

barbiecore celebrity style pink trend khloe kardashian shop
Source: ASTR The Label

ASTR The Label's Medford Cowl Neck Satin Mini Dress retails for $98 at astrthelabel.com.

barbiecore celebrity style pink trend khloe kardashian shop
Source: SHEIN

SHEIN's Open Toe Single Strap Over Going Out Heels is on sale retailing for $30 (regularly $35) at us.shein.com.

Basic Barbie

Basics are the most important necessity. Glam out your style staples with cute and comfy pink options.

barbiecore celebrity style pink trend khloe kardashian shop
Source: Hollister

Hollister's Terry Tank is on sale retailing for $6.98 at hollisterco.com.

barbiecore celebrity style pink trend khloe kardashian shop
Source: Hollister

Hollister's Ultra High-Rise Terry Dad Short is on sale retailing for $6.98 at hollisterco.com.

barbiecore celebrity style pink trend khloe kardashian shop
Source: Revolve

Converse's Chuck 70 Gradient Heat Sneaker retails for $85 at revolve.com.

Bedtime Barbie

Even Barbie gets tired sometimes. Luckily, she has the most adorable all-pink sleepwear to go to bed in style.

barbiecore celebrity style pink trend khloe kardashian shop
Source: Neiman Marcus

PJ SALVAGE's Short-Sleeve Crewneck Sweatshirt retails for $65 at neimanmarcus.com.

barbiecore celebrity style pink trend khloe kardashian shop
Source: Neiman Marcus

PJ SALVAGE's Drawstring Pajama Short retails for $56 at neimanmarcus.com.

barbiecore celebrity style pink trend khloe kardashian shop
Source: Amazon

PLMOKN Smiley Face Slippers retail for $19.99 at amazon.com.

Beach Barbie

barbiecore celebrity style pink trend khloe kardashian shop
Source: @haileybieber/Instagram

Bieber knows Barbiecore best, showing off her curves and gorgeous figure in a monochromatic pink bikini.

barbiecore celebrity style pink trend khloe kardashian shop
Source: SHEIN

SHEIN's Triangle Tie Side Bikini Swimsuit retails for $11 at us.shein.com.

barbiecore celebrity style pink trend khloe kardashian shop
Source: Havaianas

Havaianas' Slim Glitter Neon Flip Flops retail for $34 at havaianas.com.

Workout Barbie

Head on your next "hot girl walk," and see the world through rose-colored glasses (literally).

barbiecore celebrity style pink trend khloe kardashian shop
Source: Szade

Szade x Impala Limited Edition Dollin sunglasses retail for $69.95 at szade.com.

barbiecore celebrity style pink trend khloe kardashian shop
Source: Terez

Terez's Pink TLC Crop Top retails for $62 at terez.com.

barbiecore celebrity style pink trend khloe kardashian shop
Source: Terez

Terez's Pink TLC Flare Leggings retail for $92 at terez.com.

barbiecore celebrity style pink trend khloe kardashian shop
Source: SHEIN

SHEIN's Letter Graphic Lace-up Front Chunky Sneakers retail for $29 at us.shein.com.

