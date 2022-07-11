Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Anne Hathaway Among Celebs Styling The 'Barbiecore' Aesthetic Trend — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Be a Barbie girl, in your Barbie world!

Between Margot Robbie starring in the new Barbie movie to celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Anne Hathaway, Hailey Bieber and Khloé Kardashian pursuing the latest all-pink trend, the "Barbiecore" aesthetic is completely taking summer fashion by storm.

Added to the long list of different trending wardrobe aesthetics — including "coastal grandmother," "Y2K," and "clean girl" joins the all-pink ensemble dreamt up by the Mattel Barbie doll herself.

The bright trend features anything and everything pink — more specifically the bright and hot shades of it. Whether it is a monochromatic fuchsia fashion suit, or a blinding pink workout set, there are many different genres you can style the Barbiecore aesthetic into.

More so a mindset than a fashion favorite, the aesthetic brings on the inner confidence, feistiness and glow of a true "Barbie girl."

Obsessed with the celebrity favorite Barbiecore trend? OK! helps you shop the all-pink fashion moment below.

