The Daily Checkout: The Coffee Bean Eye Cream That ‘Works Wonders’ — Shop Now

Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of beauty itself.

To OK!’s Social Media Producer Angela Savoy-Williams, uncovering the secret to perfect, de-puffed under eyes has been quite the process. Frustrated after using an “aloe vera gel” she snagged at a department store — “I didn't like that it left a weird, sticky residue,” she recalls — Angela says she found her go-to product, 100% PURE’s Coffee Bean Caffeine Eye Cream, after a beauty-expert friend noticed her skincare struggles.

“My friend owns a beauty bar and gave it to me as a goodie bag gift from her store,” she shares. “But I think it was a subtle hint that I have puffy under eyes.”

And it seems this gift was a skin-changing one. Years later, Angela says she still swears by the product, one that she claims “works wonders.”

“I love that a little bit goes such a long way,” the producer dishes. “you can notice the results within minutes,” she continues, noting that she can even “feel it tingling right when you apply it.” “It makes me feel like it's working.”

Angela attributes this success to the product’s clean formula. Featuring nourishing ingredients like Green Tea, Rose Hip and Vitamin E, per its product listing, the eye cream’s apparent success seemingly speaks to her larger beauty philosophy — the more natural, the better.

“I feel that using clean and natural products will go a long way when it comes to skincare and especially with treating puffyness,” she adds.