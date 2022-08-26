Build Your Perfect Fall Capsule Wardrobe With These Not-So-Basic Pieces — Shop Now
At this point, you’ve probably heard the term ‘capsule wardrobe’ tossed around in fashion articles and Pinterest boards. The term refers to a process that involves basic and timeless pieces that you can intermix to create multiple outfits. Because capsule wardrobes can be beneficial for multiple reasons (saving time, money and helping the planet through less shopping on trendy, fast fashion) we’re sharing our picks for fall basics that can compliment any style, any time.
Basics For Fall Fashion
Just as the “mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell,” elevated basics are the powerhouse of the capsule wardrobe (ok, that might have been a stretch but the point is, a capsule wardrobe is built around basic staples).
When thinking about basic pieces for fall, you’ll want items that are neutral to the fall color palette, feature clean lines and simplistic designs that can be worn casually or dressed up, as well as year-round staples like a good pair of jeans or a blazer. The idea is that all of your clothing work as a cohesive unit. By eliminating fast-fashion and trendy pieces that quickly go outdated, you’ll worry less about what to wear and turn that energy and attention into accessorizing your outfit.
Capsule wardrobes offer you more freedom and confidence, although you wouldn’t necessary expect that from a seemingly basic line up. Often times even when we like a new style trend, we can take a hit to the ego when we’re actually wearing it. By wearing elevated basics, you can push the boundaries when it comes to accessories and avoid the risk of investing in pieces you’ll only wear a time or two.
Mock necks and 3/4 sleeves are perfect for transitioning into cooler fall weather, and this top from Verdusa does just that. The mock neck elevates the otherwise basic top while the rib knit gives an outfit texture that’s needed to pull a look together. This is a great basic that can be paired with any type of bottoms, blazer or jacket.
Another variation of the mock neck style is this long sleeve bodysuit from MANGOPOP. One challenge of dressing for transitional weather and cooler months is bunching of fabric with necessary layers. Bodysuits are perfect for not only being more comfortable in an outfit but also for giving a seamless, put together look.
A crisp, white button down is a year-round necessity for any wardrobe. The versatile piece can be worn a number of ways in fall fashion. A french tuck into leather pants or paired with an oversized sweater vest are just a few variations of how this must-have basic can be dressed up or down. This particular button down features a classic fit, so size-up for room for oversized styling. Additionally, always check the fabric make up, many white button downs are 100% cotton which you will want to take into considering to order the right size for a desired look.
The faux leather leggings from Spanx took over the internet years ago when they first hit the market. Since then, their popularity has yet to diminish and the comfortable leather-looking leggings can go with a variety of outfits while keeping you comfy and supported throughout the day. The infamous leggings are available in petite, regular and tall lengths.
A fall wardrobe is not complete without a bit of flannel and plaid. This plaid flannel button down from Astylish is perfect for pairing with a plain body suit or tank and can be dressed up or down. Flannel button downs also make for a great layering piece when the weather is cooler in the morning but rises throughout the day. A simple tie around the waist keeps an outfit chic and trendy.
Similar to the flannel button down, the faux leather jacket is also a layering necessity for fall fashion. This classic faux leather moto jacket featuring an asymmetrical design by Levi’s adds the perfect touch of cool to any fit. Pair with a feminine dress or skirt for a chic edgy outfit or throw on with jeans for a classic cool appearance. Remember, leather can be tricky, especially if you expect to wear it with layers. Check the sizing chart and product dimensions to determine the best fit for you.