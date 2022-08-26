Build Your Perfect Fall Capsule Wardrobe With These Not-So-Basic Pieces — Shop Now

Just as the “mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell,” elevated basics are the powerhouse of the capsule wardrobe (ok, that might have been a stretch but the point is, a capsule wardrobe is built around basic staples).

When thinking about basic pieces for fall, you’ll want items that are neutral to the fall color palette, feature clean lines and simplistic designs that can be worn casually or dressed up, as well as year-round staples like a good pair of jeans or a blazer. The idea is that all of your clothing work as a cohesive unit. By eliminating fast-fashion and trendy pieces that quickly go outdated, you’ll worry less about what to wear and turn that energy and attention into accessorizing your outfit.

Capsule wardrobes offer you more freedom and confidence, although you wouldn’t necessary expect that from a seemingly basic line up. Often times even when we like a new style trend, we can take a hit to the ego when we’re actually wearing it. By wearing elevated basics, you can push the boundaries when it comes to accessories and avoid the risk of investing in pieces you’ll only wear a time or two.