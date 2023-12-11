OK Magazine
Gift Guide 2023: Trending Styles, Beauty Products and Stocking Stuffers That Make the Perfect Presents This Holiday Season

gift guide
By:

Dec. 11 2023, Published 9:18 a.m. ET

No reason to stress this holiday season.

Sleigh your gifts this year by shopping OK!'s curated selection of gifts for all of your loved ones!

gift guide trending styles beauty products stocking stuffers
Source: REFY
SHOP NOW

REFY's Every Essentials Set retails for $82 at us.refybeauty.com.

Trust us — REFY's products make for the absolute perfect stocking stuffers.

gift guide trending styles beauty products stocking stuffers
Source: Sallyrose
SHOP NOW

Sallyrose's Disney Mickey & Minnie Jewelry Dish is on sale retailing for $19.99 (regularly $29.32) at sallyrose.com.

The sweetest gift for the Disney lover in your life!

gift guide
Source: John Masters Organic
SHOP NOW

John Masters Organics’ Combo Paddle Brush retails for $28 at johnmasters.com.

The best stocking stuffer or addition to a hair-inspired gift for the girl who loves to style her luscious locks.

gift guide
Source: MOX SKINCARE
SHOP NOW

MOX Skincare's All-In starter set retails for $120 at moxskincare.com.

Men deserve nourished skin too!

gift guide trending styles beauty products stocking stuffers
Source: This Is J
SHOP NOW

This Is J's Short Sleeve Nightie retails for $98 at thisisj.com.

Who doesn't love holiday pajamas? Snag super-soft jammies from This Is J for you, a relative or the whole entire fam!

gift guide trending styles beauty products stocking stuffers
Source: BAKE ON
SHOP NOW

BAKE ON's Holiday Edition: Penguin's Winter Wonderland Igloo Cake baking set retails for $125 at bakeonkit.com.

BAKE ON's baking kits make for an interactive gift you can make with a child or grandchild — or a great idea for any aspiring baker.

gift guide trending styles beauty products stocking stuffers
Source: Parker Clay
SHOP NOW

Parker Clay's Bale Sling Bag is on sale retailing for $159.60 (regularly $228) at parkerclay.com.

This unisex crossbody is great for traveling, running errands, hiking — you name it.

gift guide trending styles beauty products stocking stuffers
Source: ELIJAH's XTREME
SHOP NOW

Elijah's Xtreme Hot Sauce Variety Pack retails for $49.99 at elijahsxtreme.com.

What better stocking stuffer than hot sauce?

