A Public Affair! Inside Jessica Simpson’s 5 Most Iconic Outfits — Get The Looks

After nearly three decades in the limelight, it seems no one knows how to master personal style quite like multi-hyphenate star, Jessica Simpson.

The founder of her own fashion brand, the actress has always sparked headlines with her best-dressed list taste, a skill she said she honed through years of trial and error.

“I have had many wardrobe malfunctions and fashion mishaps, but I believe that is how we find our fashion sense,” Simpson once quipped per Yahoo! Money. “We have to [experience] the good, the bad and the really ugly.”

Yet even amid these extremely rare mishaps, it seems Simpson has made her mark on the fashion world, regularly wow-ing fans with her impeccable — and quintessentially Jessica — sense of style.

From her unforgettable Daisy Dukes to her show-stopping “Barbie-core” look, here are five of Simpson's most iconic looks.