Jessica Simpson's Fans Mock Her Posing Position As She Shows Off Her Toned Legs In New Boots
Jessica Simpson's fans are coming at her again — this time, they are mocking her for the way she positioned herself in a new photo.
"Pop a Sidewalk Squat," the blonde beauty, 42, captioned a photo of herself wearing a striped sweater, jean shorts and cowboy boots while squatting.
Of course, people thought the snap was hilarious. One person wrote, "Great farting stance," while another added, "💩 ?"
A third person added, "Like u peeing in the woods😂."
However, other people believe the singer looked fabulous. One person wrote, "Cute pose. I like your shoes," while another added, "these boots are made for walking.... 😍."
A few weeks prior, Simpson, who shares Maxwell, Birdie and Ace with Eric Johnson, sparked outrage for posting a photo where she looked slim.
One person wrote, "I’m so curious. Is keeping your weight off torture? Seems like a lot of work. I assume no drinking…no carbs…." while another added, "please eat a cheeseburger
A third person declared, "Her body use to be so hot!! Nice an thic!!! Now all trash 🗑," while a fourth user exclaimed, "Your way too thin !!! I think your beautiful come on put on a few pounds 🙁."
The mom-of-three has been open and honest about her weight loss journey, revealing earlier this year that she finally feels good in her skin.
"People really like to talk about me," she previously said. "I've been criticized, and it hurts, but I've been every weight and I've been proud of it."
"I absolutely feel healthy, I feel like my old self before I had children. I feel younger. I have a lot more energy. I get to wear all the clothes that are in storage that I saved for [daughters] Maxwell and Birdie," she continued.
Despite the negative comments, Simpson has come out on top, as her clothing line has become very successful.
“I decided, OK, everyone is going to talk about my weight all the time, I might as well make money off of it and turn it into a business of selling clothes and acceptance," she said.