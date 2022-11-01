How To Dress Like Jessica Simpson — Shop Now

Jessica Simpson began her career in the late '90s as a pop artist, but as she began to mature in the public eye, the songstress transitioned into a celebrated designer. Simpson's brand strategy was to create fashionable, inclusive and affordable shoes, clothing and accessories. The vision for the collection has evolved into a multi-billion dollar label.

While the Open Book author has taken a break from her music, fans might have noticed that she focuses all of her energy on expanding her billion-dollar business.

Simpson created something that met her own needs. As a mother, she's been in a wide range of sizes and wanted to feel confident no matter what. "I’ve been every size, with three pregnancies. Even without pregnancy, my weight fluctuates and people obsess over it," the blonde beauty told CNBC Make It. "I’ve put all that shame away. I don’t attach myself to that anymore."

While meeting the need for diverse sizing, Simpson has poured her heart, soul and finances into protecting the label after selling it to the wrong bidder. “I drained everything to buy it back,” Simpson said in her interview. “But I’m my best investment to myself. I believe in big things. I don’t think anything is impossible.”

Her tenacity continues to inspire followers who look to the fashionista for style inspiration and tips. The Texas native weaves together the aesthetics of her hometown and current trends, making every product sold quintessentially Simpson.

