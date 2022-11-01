OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Deals > Jessica Simpson
OK LogoTHE CHECKOUT

How To Dress Like Jessica Simpson — Shop Now

jessica simpson style
Source: Mega
By:

Nov. 1 2022, Published 4:51 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Jessica Simpson began her career in the late '90s as a pop artist, but as she began to mature in the public eye, the songstress transitioned into a celebrated designer. Simpson's brand strategy was to create fashionable, inclusive and affordable shoes, clothing and accessories. The vision for the collection has evolved into a multi-billion dollar label.

While the Open Book author has taken a break from her music, fans might have noticed that she focuses all of her energy on expanding her billion-dollar business.

Simpson created something that met her own needs. As a mother, she's been in a wide range of sizes and wanted to feel confident no matter what. "I’ve been every size, with three pregnancies. Even without pregnancy, my weight fluctuates and people obsess over it," the blonde beauty told CNBC Make It. "I’ve put all that shame away. I don’t attach myself to that anymore."

While meeting the need for diverse sizing, Simpson has poured her heart, soul and finances into protecting the label after selling it to the wrong bidder. “I drained everything to buy it back,” Simpson said in her interview. “But I’m my best investment to myself. I believe in big things. I don’t think anything is impossible.”

JESSICA SIMPSON'S FANS MOCK HER POSING POSITION AS SHE SHOWS OFF HER TONED LEGS IN NEW BOOTS

Her tenacity continues to inspire followers who look to the fashionista for style inspiration and tips. The Texas native weaves together the aesthetics of her hometown and current trends, making every product sold quintessentially Simpson.

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite Jessica Simpson pieces.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson style
Source: Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson's Nelda Bootie in Gold retails for $196 at jessicasimpson.com.

jessica simpson style
Source: Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson's Samah Boot in Black retails for $169 at jessicasimpson.com.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson style
Source: Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson's Ada Blazer retails for $139.50 at jessicasimpson.com.

jessica simpson style
Source: Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson's True Love Trouser Wide Leg Jeans in Sia retail for $79.50 at jessicasimpson.com.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson style
Source: Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson's Cara Ruched Dress in Black retails for $89.50 at jessicasimpson.com.

jessica simpson style
Source: Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson's Tease High Rise Wide Leg in Overcast retails for $79.50 at jessicasimpson.com.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson style
Source: Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson's Elizabeth Short in Black retails for $69.50 at jessicasimpson.com.

jessica simpson style
Source: Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson's Pearl Accented Metal Geometric Sunglasses retail for $60 at jessicasimpsom.com.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson style
Source: Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson's Asire Boot retails for $198 at jessicasimpson.com.

jessica simpson style
Source: Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson's Rollstar Roller Skate in Rose Gold Multi retails for $179 at jessicasimpson.com.

Article continues below advertisement
jessica simpson style
Source: Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson's Skilla Platform in Plaid retails for $129 at jessicasimpson.com.

jessica simpson style
Source: Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson's Abrine Boot retails for $129 at jessicasimpson.com.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.